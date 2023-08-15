Most Monday events were rained out:

Columbus North Girls Soccer home to Center Grove. Athletic Directors are working on a makeup date.

Columbus North Boys Tennis at Whiteland- Canceled AD’s are working on a makeup.

Columbus East Boys tennis vs. Bloomington South- Postponed

Columbus North Girls Golf vs. Greenwood at Valle Vista- Rained Out

Volleyball

Hauser defeated New Washington 25-15, 25-11, & 25-18 (Varisty)

Hauser over New Washington 25-10 & 25-13 (JV)

Girls Golf

Columbus East 199 Seymour 205

Tuesday, August 15th, High School Events

Volleyball

Seymour at Columbus North- 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM

Bloomington North at Columbus East- 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM

Jennings County at Hauser- 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Girls Golf

Columbus North at Batesville- 4:30 PM

Boys Soccer

Columbus North at Lawrence North- 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Co-Ed Soccer

Southwestern Hanover at Hauser- Canceled

Boys Tennis

Shelbyville at Hauser- 5:00 PM

Cross Country

Hauser Hokum Karem- 5:00 PM

Columbus North Boys Tennis, originally scheduled for September 4th versus Seymour, has been changed to September 25th at the same 4:30 PM start time.

Tickets for Thursday’s Columbus North at Shelbyville Volleyball match can be purchased in advance. The link is at Columbus North Athletics Twitter. The JV game starts at 6:00 PM with the Varsity contest to follow.

Hauser’s Alex Gross has signed a professional basketball contract with Leiden, The Netherlands.

Hauser announces the 2023 Future Jet Biddy Basketball Program registration forms will be accepted through August 19th. The Jets organization invites all those interested to a kickoff party August 19th that will feature Pacers mascot Boomer. There will be an autograph opportunity and dunk tank beginning at 11:30 AM at the Hauser main gymnasium. The 19th will also be evaluation day. K – 2nd 9:00 AM, 3rd & 4th 10:00 AM, and 5th & 6th graders 11:00 AM. Boys and girls are invited, with girls to report to Hope Elementary and boys to the Fieldhouse.