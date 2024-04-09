Tuesday, April 9th
Tuesday (4/9) High School Schedule
Columbus East
- Boys Golf at Otter Creek vs. Shelbyville- 5:15 PM
- Boys & Girls Track at Shelbyville- 5:30 PM
- Softball home to Hauser- 5:30 PM
- Girls Tennis home to Shelbyville- 5:30 PM
- Varsity Baseball home to Jeffersonville- 6:00 PM
- JV Baseball home to Shelbyville- 5:30 PM
Columbus North
- Boys & Girls Track at Brown County- 5:30 PM
- Girls Tennis at Floyd Central- 5:00 PM
- Boys Golf, Varsity & JV, at Harrison Lake vs. Brownstown Central- 5:00 PM
- Softball at Seymour- 5:30 PM
- Varsity Baseball home to Batesville- 6:00 PM
- JV Baseball home to Hauser- 5:00 PM
Hauser
- Girls Tennis at Jennings County- 5:00 PM
- Boys & Girls Track- 4-way at Indy Lutheran- 5:00 PM
Columbus Christian
- Baseball at South Decatur- Canceled
There were no contests scheduled for Monday, 4/8.
IU Columbus Baseball is at Huntington University Tuesday (4/9) at 4:30 PM
Columbus East Girls Soccer will hold a call-out meeting on Monday, April 22nd, at 6:30 PM in the cafeteria. Enter at Door 15 or Door T. Players and parents are welcome. Information: 812-376-4365.
Columbus North holds its final collegiate signing ceremony of the school year on Wednesday, April 10th, at the cafeteria at 5:30 PM.
Did you know that Bill Stearman was an assistant coach for the Indiana Boys Basketball All-Stars in 1990?
NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship
- UConn 75 Purdue 60
Zach Edey tallied 37 for the Boilermakers. UConn was the first repeat winner since Florida in 2006-07.