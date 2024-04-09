Tuesday, April 9th

Tuesday (4/9) High School Schedule

Columbus East

Boys Golf at Otter Creek vs. Shelbyville- 5:15 PM

Boys & Girls Track at Shelbyville- 5:30 PM

Softball home to Hauser- 5:30 PM

Girls Tennis home to Shelbyville- 5:30 PM

Varsity Baseball home to Jeffersonville- 6:00 PM

JV Baseball home to Shelbyville- 5:30 PM

Columbus North

Boys & Girls Track at Brown County- 5:30 PM

Girls Tennis at Floyd Central- 5:00 PM

Boys Golf, Varsity & JV, at Harrison Lake vs. Brownstown Central- 5:00 PM

Softball at Seymour- 5:30 PM

Varsity Baseball home to Batesville- 6:00 PM

JV Baseball home to Hauser- 5:00 PM

Hauser

Girls Tennis at Jennings County- 5:00 PM

Boys & Girls Track- 4-way at Indy Lutheran- 5:00 PM

Columbus Christian

Baseball at South Decatur- Canceled

There were no contests scheduled for Monday, 4/8.

IU Columbus Baseball is at Huntington University Tuesday (4/9) at 4:30 PM

Columbus East Girls Soccer will hold a call-out meeting on Monday, April 22nd, at 6:30 PM in the cafeteria. Enter at Door 15 or Door T. Players and parents are welcome. Information: 812-376-4365.

Columbus North holds its final collegiate signing ceremony of the school year on Wednesday, April 10th, at the cafeteria at 5:30 PM.

Did you know that Bill Stearman was an assistant coach for the Indiana Boys Basketball All-Stars in 1990?

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

UConn 75 Purdue 60

Zach Edey tallied 37 for the Boilermakers. UConn was the first repeat winner since Florida in 2006-07.