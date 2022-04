Tuesday, April 5th

Baseball

Columbus North 4 Roncalli 3 (6 Innings- Darkness)

Columbus East 10 New Albany 0 (5 Innings- JV)

Seymour 20 Columbus East 0 (5 Innings- Freshman)

Softball

Rising Sun 8 Hauser 6

Girls Tennis

Oldenburg Academy 4 Hauser 1

Track

Hauser 103 Crothersville 24 Trinity Lutheran 20 (Boys)

Crothersville 55 Trinity Lutheran 46 Hauser 31 (Girls)

Columbus East varsity baseball at Cathedral Tuesday switched to Grand Park in Westfield at 6:00 PM on Diamond #5.

Due to the weather forecast for Tuesday, the Columbus North home track meet with Bloomington South has been postponed until Wednesday (April 6th) at 6:00 PM.