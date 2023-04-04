Tuesday, April 4th

The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association host its annual All-Star Classic doubleheader on Sunday, April 16th, at North Daviess High School in Elnora.

We told you earlier about Mel Good, former Columbus East Girls Basketball coach, being named to the 2023 HBCA Hall of Excellence Class. Also a Hall of Excellence inductee is former Columbus North coach Pat McKee. Good and McKee will be inducted at 12:30 PM on the 16th, prior to the girls and boys games. Lauren Barker, Saige Stahl, and Cooper Horn have been invited to play in the contests. The girls game is at 2:15 PM and the boys tip off at 4:00 PM.

Hauser High School Scoreboard

Jets 5 Rising Sun 1 (Softball)

Oldenburg Academy 4 Jets 1 (Girls Tennis)

Jets 3 Southwestern Hanover 1 (Baseball)

Trinity Lutheran 46 Jets 29 Crothersville 16 (Girls Track)

Jets 89 Crothersville 16 Trinity Lutheran 14 (Boys Track)

Baseball

Roncalli 6 Columbus North 3 (Varsity)

New Albany 8 Columbus East JV White 1

Bloomington North 12 Columbus East JV Orange 11

Columbus North Softball is 9th in the latest coaches poll.

The Columbus East Junior Olympian Middle School Fast Pitch Softball Team defeated Jennings County 14-3.

IUPUC Baseball at Oakland City on Monday canceled due to weather. IUPUC is at Indiana Southeast Baseball Tuesday at 5:00 PM.