*All Columbus North sports events for Tuesday, April 2nd, have been postponed due to weather. Check in for updates on when these events will be rescheduled.*

Baseball

Columbus North 11 Roncalli 1

North scored 6 times in the bottom of the third inning. A lightning delay occurred during warmups. North’s James, Kintner, and Hensley had 2 hits, Perry Emmitt, Fry, McLean, and Osborne had one apiece. McLean had 2 RBI, while Osborne, Hensley, & Perry had one. Hensley started the contest on the mound and went 2 innings. Rayburn went 2 innings and picked up the win. Ustanga finished up.

Scottsburg 8 Columbus East 4

For the O’s, Niese had 2 hits, an RBI, and a double; Borkhardt had 2 hits, 2 RBI, and a double. Wilkinson had 3 hits and a RBI; Watkins and James each supplied one hit. Watkins took the loss, pitching the first 5 innings. Tindell and Borkhardt came on late.

Bloomington North 11 Columbus East 7 (JV)

Koester had 3 RBI plus a double, and Lambert belted 2 triples.

Hauser 11 Southwestern Hanover 1

Blair 2-3, stolen base, and a run scored; Meister 1-3, 2 RBI, and a double; Gill was the complete game winning pitcher.

Track & Field

Hauser 79 Crothersville 49 Trinity Lutheran 21 (Boys)

Hauser’s Robbins won 3 events, 2 wins for Kistler and Bruner, and one for Dailey. The boys won 2 relays.

Hauser 70 Trinity Lutheran 55 CDrothersville 11 (Girls)

Hauser’s Dailey won 2 events, Konradi, Roll, Hattabaugh, and Trotter won 1, and the girls won a relay.

Tuesday Schedule (4/2)

Columbus North

Varsity & JV Boys Golf home to Brownstown Central- 5:00 PM

Softball home to Roncalli- 5:00 PM

Girls Tennis at Center Grove- 5:30 PM

Varsity & JV Baseball home to East Central- 6:00 PM

Boys & Girls Track home to Bloomington South- 6:00 PM

Columbus East

Boys & Girls Track at Seymour- 5:00 PM

Girls Tennis at Edinburgh- 5:00 PM

Varsity & JV Softball at Brownstown Central- 5:00 PM

JV Baseball home to New Albany- 5:45 PM

Hauser

Girls Tennis at Jennings County- 5:00 PM

JV Baseball home to Columbus Christian- 5:00 PM

The Indianapolis Indians open their home season versus the Memphis Redbirds at Victory Field at 6:35 PM on 4/2.

IU cager Mackenzie Mgbako has announced he will return to the Hoosier fold for his sophomore year.

Former Columbus North Bull Pup basketballer Larry Decker recently was honored for his 50-year stint as a licensed IHSAA official.

Devin Mann, the ex-Columbus North baseball player, was the placed runner at second base in the 10th inning of Omaha’s Saturday night game with the Iowa Cubs. He moved to third base on a wild pitch and scored the deciding run on a sacrifice fly that gave the Storm Chasers a 6-5 walk-off victory. The Omaha club is the K.C. Royals Triple-A farm club.