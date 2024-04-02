Local Sports 

Tuesday, April 2nd

Kevin Kelley

*All Columbus North sports events for Tuesday, April 2nd, have been postponed due to weather.  Check in for updates on when these events will be rescheduled.*

Baseball

  • Columbus North  11  Roncalli  1

North scored 6 times in the bottom of the third inning.  A lightning delay occurred during warmups.  North’s James, Kintner, and Hensley had 2 hits, Perry Emmitt, Fry, McLean, and Osborne had one apiece.  McLean had 2 RBI, while Osborne, Hensley, & Perry had one.  Hensley started the contest on the mound and went 2 innings.  Rayburn went 2 innings and picked up the win.  Ustanga finished up.

  • Scottsburg  8  Columbus East  4

For the O’s, Niese had 2 hits, an RBI, and a double; Borkhardt had 2 hits, 2 RBI, and a double.  Wilkinson had 3 hits and a RBI; Watkins and James each supplied one hit.  Watkins took the loss, pitching the first 5 innings.  Tindell and Borkhardt came on late.

  • Bloomington North  11  Columbus East  7  (JV)

Koester had 3 RBI plus a double, and Lambert belted 2 triples.

  • Hauser  11  Southwestern Hanover  1

Blair 2-3, stolen base, and a run scored; Meister 1-3, 2 RBI, and a double; Gill was the complete game winning pitcher.

Track & Field

  • Hauser  79  Crothersville  49  Trinity Lutheran  21  (Boys)

Hauser’s Robbins won 3 events, 2 wins for Kistler and Bruner, and one for Dailey.  The boys won 2 relays.

  • Hauser  70  Trinity Lutheran  55  CDrothersville  11  (Girls)

Hauser’s Dailey won 2 events, Konradi, Roll, Hattabaugh, and Trotter won 1, and the girls won a relay.

 

Tuesday Schedule (4/2)

Columbus North

  • Varsity & JV Boys Golf home to Brownstown Central- 5:00 PM
  • Softball home to Roncalli- 5:00 PM
  • Girls Tennis at Center Grove- 5:30 PM
  • Varsity & JV Baseball home to East Central- 6:00 PM
  • Boys & Girls Track home to Bloomington South- 6:00 PM

Columbus East

  • Boys & Girls Track at Seymour- 5:00 PM
  • Girls Tennis at Edinburgh- 5:00 PM
  • Varsity & JV Softball at Brownstown Central- 5:00 PM
  • JV Baseball home to New Albany- 5:45 PM

Hauser

  • Girls Tennis at Jennings County- 5:00 PM
  • JV Baseball home to Columbus Christian- 5:00 PM

The Indianapolis Indians open their home season versus the Memphis Redbirds at Victory Field at 6:35 PM on 4/2.

IU cager Mackenzie Mgbako has announced he will return to the Hoosier fold for his sophomore year.

Former Columbus North Bull Pup basketballer Larry Decker recently was honored for his 50-year stint as a licensed IHSAA official.

Devin Mann, the ex-Columbus North baseball player, was the placed runner at second base in the 10th inning of Omaha’s Saturday night game with the Iowa Cubs.  He moved to third base on a wild pitch and scored the deciding run on a sacrifice fly that gave the Storm Chasers a 6-5 walk-off victory.  The Omaha club is the K.C. Royals Triple-A farm club.