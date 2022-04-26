Tuesday, April 26th

The latest Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association polls have Hauser in 1A and Columbus North in 4A in the Also Received Votes column.

Boys Golf

Bloomington South 298 Columbus North 312

Girls Tennis

Columbus North 5 Seymour 0 (Varsity)

Seymour 6 Columbus North 3 (JV)

Jennings County 4 Columbus East 1 (Varsity)

Postponements/Cancellations

Columbus “C” Team baseball vs. Center Grove- Canceled

Columbus Christian softball canceled Monday

CCS Tuesday softball at Southwestern Hanover- Canceled

Hauser JV baseball at Indy Lutheran rescheduled for May 2nd

Columbus North cager Sam King will head to Purdue this fall as a preferred walk-on with the Boilermakers. The 6-8, 220-pound forward averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds this past season for the Bull Dogs.

Columbus North fans planning to attend the Bloomington North Boys Golf Invitational at Cascades May 7th are reminded that day is IU Graduation, and streets will be congested. Also, there will be a limited number of spectator carts available for rent for $25.

Tickets to the Columbus East JV baseball game at Madison on Wednesday are available online with a link at petehusetwitter.

The Hauser at Rushville Varsity softball game Monday was postponed until May 2nd.

Reminder: The Hauser Boys Basketball Banquet for varsity, JV, and C-Teams has been rescheduled for Friday at 6:00 PM.

IUPUC has another baseball commit: Franklin County High School Class of 2022 infielder Remington Watters.

Former Columbusite Greg Smith, son of Suzanne Smith and the late Dean Smith, was in Bloomington Saturday to watch Phi Delta Theta win the Little 500. Greg was on the Phi Delt’s winning team in 1982.

Former Bull Dog Luke Bless debuted a new position at the UIndy Spring Football Game: Tight End.

The Havoc Stars 14s Volleyball Team went 5-1 over the weekend at a Louisville tourney. Their coach: Jeff Case.

Fox College Hoops says IU’s men’s basketball recruiting classes have ranked higher than Purdue’s every year since 2011. However, Purdue’s on-the-court advantage during that span is 15-6.

A highly unofficial list of Columbus East and Columbus North baseball players who are playing professional or college baseball or who are committed high school players totals 24.