Tuesday, April 23rd

Columbus North student-athlete Luke Revell has been named a National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete.

Columbus East Baseball Youth Night will be on April 30th. Players kindergarten – 8th grade are invited. The youngsters should wear their team shirts for free admission. Tours and activities begin at 4:45 PM. There will be opportunities to meet East coaches and players, take the field for the national anthem, tour the new facilities, have pictures taken, and grab a hot dog while supplies last.

The IU Hoosiers basketball team now has no one remaining in its transfer portal. Payton Sparks is returning to Ball State, C.J. Gunn is headed to DePaul, and Kaleb Banks has chosen Tulane.

The Columbus, Indiana Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame’s annual inductees All-Star Game will be held Saturday, August 24th, at Lincoln Park. There will be a home run derby at 1:00 PM at Diamond 4. Registration starts at 12:30 PM and the entry fee is $10. Hitters may re-enter one time. The inductees, past and present, are invited to participate in a HOF All-Star Game starting at 3:00 PM.

There will be a Columbus East Girls & Boys Cross Country call-out meeting on Tuesday, 4/23, at 6:00 PM. Those attending should park at the front bus lot and enter Door 4. The gathering will be in Room C104. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend. Athletes will have the opportunity to meet the coaches and discuss the summer program schedule.

The Columbus North Bull Dog baseball team is now ranked 7th in the latest coaches poll.

Baseball

Bloomington South 9 Columbus North JV White 8

Softball

South Decatur 17 Columbus Christian 3 (5 Innings)

Girls Tennis

Columbus North 5 Seymour 0

The Bull Dogs are unbeaten in dual matches so far this season.

Hauser 4 Madison 1

Jennings County 5 Columbus East 0

Boys Golf

Hauser 198 Waldron Incomplete; Pappano 42

Bloomington South 289 Columbus North 323; Perkins 79

Track & Field

Hauser finished second in the Edinburgh Lancer Relays Friday. South Decatur won thew event with 117 points to Hauser’s 102.

Jets wins came as follows: Discus Relay with Bruner and Schwartzkopf; Shot Put Relay with Bruner and Christy; Distance Medley Relay with Dailey, Moore, Tungate, & Kistler; 1600 Kistler; and 4X200 Relay with Miller, Holzer, Estes, & Kilps.

Tuesday, 4/23, Sports Schedule

Columbus East

Boys Golf at Otter Creek with Brownstown Central- 4:30 PM

Girls Tennis home to Franklin Community- 5:00 PM

Varsity Baseball home to Bedford North Lawrence- 5:30 PM

Softball Varsity & JV at Jennings County- 5:30 PM & 7:00 PM

Track & Field at Seymour Invitational- 6:00 PM

Columbus North

Unified Track at Center Grove- 5:30 PM

Track & Field home to East Central- 5:30 PM

Baseball Varsity & JV at Southport- 6:00 PM

Girls Tennis home to North Oldham (KY)- 5:30 PM

Softball Varsity at Bedford North Lawrence- 6:00 PM

Hauser

Track & Field at Batesville with Jac-Cen-Del and North Decatur- 5:00 PM

Girls Tennis at Beech Grove- 5:30 PM

Baseball at Rising Sun- 6:00 PM

Golf at Morristown- 5:00 PM

The Bull Dog Alumni Association is sponsoring a Par 3 Scramble Benefit Golf Tourney at the Columbus Par 3 Course on May 24th. It’ll be a scramble format with 2 or 4 teams. Cost with lunch is $50 per person. You may register online with the link to be found at the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook page. For more info, call 812-350-1206.