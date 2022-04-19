Local Sports 

Tuesday, April 19th

Kevin Kelley

website maker Baseball

  • Columbus East  9  Edgewood  8
  • Columbus East “C” Team vs. Hauser- Canceled
  • Bedford North Lawrence  3  Columbus North  2  (JV- Rain Shortened)

Softball

  • Columbus North  12  Columbus East  1  (5 Innings)
  • Hauser vs. Triton Central- Canceled


Girls Tennis

  • Columbus North  3  Bloomington North  0  (Rain- Win to CN)
  • Columbus East vs. Greensburg- Rain
  • Hauser vs. Morristown- Rain- Rescheduled for May 13th


Unified Track

  • Columbus North at Columbus East- Postponed


Boys Golf

  • Edinburgh  188  Hauser  205  Waldron  238

Track

  • Hauser at Triton Central with Waldron- Canceled

 

Columbus North Girls Basketball Summer Skills Camp will be from Tuesday, May 31st – Friday, June 3rd, at Memorial Gymnasium for grades 2-8.  Register by May 18th for a camp T-Shirt.

Columbus North Football College Showcase will be on May 4th at Andress Field starting at 5:00 PM.

Columbus East girls soccer call-out meeting will be Wednesday, April 27th, at 6:30 PM in the CEHS Cafeteria for interested players and parents.

Columbus North Sports Physical Night is Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.  It will be for current high school students and incoming freshmen.  Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and must have a completed IHSAA form.  Registration begins at 5:30 PM and closes at 7:30 PM.

Columbus East football has a call-out meeting on Tuesday, May 10th, at 6:00 PM at the East Cafeteria for all incoming grades 9-12 players and parents.

Columbus East Boys Basketball Camp will be June 6th – 9th for second – eighth graders.  Get in touch with Coach Chitty or contact the East Athletic Office.

 