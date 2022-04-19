Tuesday, April 19th

website maker Baseball

Columbus East 9 Edgewood 8

Columbus East “C” Team vs. Hauser- Canceled

Bedford North Lawrence 3 Columbus North 2 (JV- Rain Shortened)

Softball

Columbus North 12 Columbus East 1 (5 Innings)

Hauser vs. Triton Central- Canceled



Girls Tennis

Columbus North 3 Bloomington North 0 (Rain- Win to CN)

Columbus East vs. Greensburg- Rain

Hauser vs. Morristown- Rain- Rescheduled for May 13th



Unified Track

Columbus North at Columbus East- Postponed



Boys Golf

Edinburgh 188 Hauser 205 Waldron 238

Track

Hauser at Triton Central with Waldron- Canceled

Columbus North Girls Basketball Summer Skills Camp will be from Tuesday, May 31st – Friday, June 3rd, at Memorial Gymnasium for grades 2-8. Register by May 18th for a camp T-Shirt.

Columbus North Football College Showcase will be on May 4th at Andress Field starting at 5:00 PM.

Columbus East girls soccer call-out meeting will be Wednesday, April 27th, at 6:30 PM in the CEHS Cafeteria for interested players and parents.

Columbus North Sports Physical Night is Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. It will be for current high school students and incoming freshmen. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and must have a completed IHSAA form. Registration begins at 5:30 PM and closes at 7:30 PM.

Columbus East football has a call-out meeting on Tuesday, May 10th, at 6:00 PM at the East Cafeteria for all incoming grades 9-12 players and parents.

Columbus East Boys Basketball Camp will be June 6th – 9th for second – eighth graders. Get in touch with Coach Chitty or contact the East Athletic Office.