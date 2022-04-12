Tuesday, April 12th

Columbus North and Indiana University product Ali Patberg has been selected in the third round of the WNBA Draft. She is the fourth-ever player to be drafted from IU and the first in 11 years. Ali’s Dad Ron said “it was a real tear jerker”. He said he and Ali are not normally very emotional people, but that Monday night they were really emotional. Ron noted that it was a dream come true to see all of Ali’s hard work come to fruition. She is the ninth leading scorer in IU women’s basketball history and ranks third in assists. Congratulations!

Local product Tim Bailey earned his 150th career softball coaching victory for Cleary University (Michigan) on Monday.

Kaitlyn Carothers of Columbus East has committed to Concordia University (Wisconsin) for basketball.

Almost all local events were rained out Monday. Cannelton defeated Columbus Christian baseball 14-3, and Cannelton won the softball game over CCS 15-1.

Columbus North boys and girls cross country has a call-out meeting on Monday, April 18th, at 6:30 PM in the cafeteria for all Columbus 7th – 11th graders interested in the sport and their families.

Columbus North senior tennis player Matthew Liu has been selected to the Indiana Governor’s STEM Team. STEM honors top Indiana students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Honorable mention went to North’s Rishi Rao and Evan Carr.

Former Olympian Julian Greenwell hit a grand slam for Wright State over the weekend, his fourth homer of the season.

Miami of Ohio baseballer Dalton Back, the former East Olympian, had a three-run homer on Friday and a two-run blast on Saturday.

The first Indiana Softball Coaches Association poll of the season has Columbus North third behind Roncalli and Lake Central. North is 4-0 and has outscored its opponents 32-0.