Tuesday, April 11th

Girls Tennis

Columbus North 5 Columbus East 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 6 Columbus East 2 (JV)

The first Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Poll of the season has Columbus North ranked 8th.

Baseball

Center Grove 8 Columbus North 2 (Varsity)

History was made last week when lights were turned on at Columbus East, marking the first time a local varsity game was illuminated. Monday night at about 7:38 PM, the light went on at Columbus North Diamond, a first for a Bull Dog baseball contest.

Greenfield Central 8 Columbus East 0 (Varsity)

Reserve Baseball

Center Grove Red defeated Columbus North White

Whiteland 15 Columbus East 6

Softball

#4 Columbus North 9 Whiteland 1 Note: The top 3 teams in the 4A Poll all lost over the weekend.

Columbus East 5 Hauser 4

Ben Sylva of Columbus East has committed to Olivet Nazarene for basketball. His signing is Friday. Columbus North’s final signing day of the school year will be Wednesday at 5:30 PM. Columbus North’s Lauren Barker says she will play soccer and basketball at Franklin. Trenton McKain of Columbus North will play baseball at Lewis and Clark (IL).

Former Bull Dog and University of Louisville catcher Austin Bode, who is now at Indiana University, will be red-shirted this season.

New Columbus North Baseball Coach Mike Bodart has some familiar names on his coaching staff, including former Bull Dog Ryan Genth and former long-time Hauser Coach Jerry Schoen.

Columbus North has just added an additional baseball game to its schedule. The Bull Dogs will play Jennings County at North Vernon on April 20th at 5:30 PM.

Baseball Today: IUPUC at Huntington at 5:00 PM

St. Mary of the Woods defeated IUPUC Softball in a twin bill 7-4 and 6-3.