Trojans Dominate Second Half to Hand Olympians Fourth Straight Loss

The Columbus East girls basketball team faced heartbreak on their home court Wednesday night as East Central mounted a second-half comeback to win 50-39. Despite a promising start and a 26-19 lead at halftime, the Olympians couldn’t weather the Trojans’ storm, particularly during a dominant third quarter where East Central outscored East 20-2.

The Olympians had much to celebrate in the first half, with strong shooting and aggressive play, but turnovers in the third quarter shifted the momentum. Columbus East struggled to generate scoring opportunities, which allowed East Central to seize control. Freshman Natalie Stenger was the standout for the Trojans, pouring in a game-high 23 points. Columbus East made a valiant push in the fourth quarter, led by Kenzie Cheek, who scored seven of her team-high 16 points during an 8-1 run that cut the deficit to 40-36. Unfortunately, East Central held their composure at the free-throw line to close out the win and remain unbeaten at 4-0.

Cheek’s effort was supported by Kimberly Carothers, who added nine points, and Ella Anthis, who chipped in seven. For the Olympians, the road to success looks challenging but promising as their young squad continues to develop.