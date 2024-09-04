Trinity Lutheran Volleyball Sweeps

Trinity Lutheran’s volleyball team put on a dominant performance Tuesday night, rolling to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-9 victory over Loogootee. The Cougars were led by Carson Bowling and Madison Keith, who each pounded out 10 kills, dominating at the net. Bowling also added three blocks, while Keith was a force offensively. Setter Addie Darlage orchestrated the offense, racking up 29 assists and controlling the tempo of the game. On the defensive end, Presley Meyer contributed four aces from the service line, while Ava Blomenberg chipped in with seven kills. The Cougars showed no signs of slowing down as they continue their impressive run this season.