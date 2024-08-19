Trinity Lutheran Volleyball Shows Promise at Providence Tournament

The Trinity Lutheran High School varsity volleyball team kicked off their 2024 season with a competitive showing at the Providence Tournament on August 17th. The Cougars finished with a 1-2 record, showcasing their potential despite the tough competition.

Match Results:

Trinity Lutheran vs. Tri-West: The Cougars lost in four sets, with scores of 23-25, 18-25, 25-22, and 24-25.

Team Leaders:

Assists: Addie Darlage led the team with an impressive 101 assists out of the team’s total of 114.

Overall, the Trinity Lutheran volleyball team showed their strength in serving, attacking, and defense, indicating a promising season ahead. The Cougars will look to build on this performance as they head into their next match on Monday, August 19th, against Center Grove.

For more details and updates on Trinity Lutheran High School sports, stay tuned to your local sports coverage.