Trinity Lutheran Headed to State Finals After Sweeping Semi-State

Trinity Lutheran volleyball is heading to the Class A state finals after a dominant performance at the Jasper Semistate, where they swept both Springs Valley and Indianapolis Lutheran. In the first match, Laura Roeder led with 21 digs and six aces, while Madison Keith and Addie Darlage contributed crucial kills and assists.

Against Indianapolis Lutheran, Roeder kept the momentum going with another impressive defensive game, tallying 17 digs and six aces. Carson Bowling and Rachel Bonde each recorded double-digit kills, supported by Darlage’s assists.

With a 29-8 season record, the Cougars have showcased skill and determination, and they’ll aim to bring that same energy as they head into the state title game against Faith Christian. This season has marked a new level of success for Trinity Lutheran, and the team is ready to compete at Ball State’s Worthen Arena for a shot at the championship.