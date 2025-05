The Cincinnati Reds closed out their series against the Cardinals with a 9-1 victory Thursday afternoon.

Jose Trevino launched a two-run homer, and Spencer Steer added a solo shot to pad the Reds’ lead. Graham Ashcraft was sharp out of the bullpen, tossing three scoreless innings and picking up the win.

The Reds, now 17-15, open a new series tonight at home against the Washington Nationals.