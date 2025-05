The Columbus North girls track team took runner-up honors at the Conference Indiana meet. Winners included Sierra Newell (pole vault), Emma Haston (high jump), Gabby Revell (discus), and Emerson Chambers (100 hurdles). The 4×800 relay team also placed second.

The boys were led by a first-place 4×800 relay and top-three finishes from Graham Pumphrey, Jace Works, and Neal White in distance events.