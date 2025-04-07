Toppin, Turner Lead Pacers Past Nuggets in Mile High Thriller

The Indiana Pacers proved their depth is no joke on Sunday night, stealing a 125-120 win in Denver without Pascal Siakam. Obi Toppin stepped into the starting role and dropped 22 points, while Myles Turner led all Pacers with 24.

Indiana trailed by as many as 13 in the first half and got just nine points from Tyrese Haliburton, who didn’t score until late in the third. But the Pacers came roaring back and clamped down late, forcing six Denver turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Nikola Jokic went full MVP mode with 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists, and Christian Braun added a career-high 30. But a late miscue between Jokic and Westbrook sealed the deal for Indiana.

The Pacers remain fourth in the East and return home Tuesday to host the Wizards. With the playoffs around the corner, this win sends a loud message — don’t sleep on the Blue and Gold.