Top-10 tussle: No. 10 Trojans outlast co-No. 22 Bull Dogs

Center Grove 4, Columbus North 1 — Boys Tennis

Columbus North snagged the grinder of the night at No. 2 doubles, where Luca Devidze/Jaishal Padmanabhan roared back 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to flip the script and steal the point. But Center Grove flexed elsewhere: Alek Devidze ran into a barrage at No. 1 (0-6, 2-6), Max Wei traded haymakers at No. 2 (1-6, 4-6), and Jace Branham fell in tight patterns at No. 3 (3-6, 4-6). A late-surge set from Teddy Littrell/Vince Sasse forced a third at No. 1 doubles before the Trojans held 6-0, 2-6, 6-4. A postseason-style tune-up for the Bull Dogs (6-3).