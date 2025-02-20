Tonight’s Local Action

A packed night of high school sports is on tap, featuring key matchups across multiple sports:

: Columbus East and Columbus North compete in the East Central Sectional prelims at 6 p.m., while Jennings County heads to Floyd Central. Gymnastics: Columbus North and Columbus East go head-to-head in a crosstown battle, starting at 6 p.m.

Stay tuned for more local sports updates as we keep you covered on all the latest action.