Tonight’s High School Sports Schedule
Here’s what’s on tap across the region outside of our feature games:
Boys Basketball:
- Greensburg at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
- Brown County at Southwestern (Shelby), 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball:
- Trinity Lutheran at Shawe Memorial, 6 p.m.
- Columbus North at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
- New Washington at Edinburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming:
- Columbus East at Columbus North, 5:30 p.m.
- Jennings County at Bedford North Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Wrestling:
- Jennings County at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.
- Brown County at Cloverdale, 6 p.m.