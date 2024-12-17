Local Sports 

Tonight’s High School Sports Schedule

Kevin Kelley
Here’s what’s on tap across the region outside of our feature games:
Boys Basketball:
  • Greensburg at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
  • Brown County at Southwestern (Shelby), 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball:
  • Trinity Lutheran at Shawe Memorial, 6 p.m.
  • Columbus North at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
  • New Washington at Edinburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming:
  • Columbus East at Columbus North, 5:30 p.m.
  • Jennings County at Bedford North Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Wrestling:
  • Jennings County at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.
  • Brown County at Cloverdale, 6 p.m.