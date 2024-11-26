Tonight’s High School Sports Lineup- 11/26
Here’s what’s on deck for tonight in high school sports:
-
Boys Basketball:
- Columbus North at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.
- Brown County at Hauser, 7:30 p.m.
- Southwestern (Shelby) at Edinburgh, 7:30 p.m.
- Trinity Lutheran at South Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
-
Girls Basketball:
- Phalen Academy at Columbus Christian, 6:00 p.m.
- Brownstown Central at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
- Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
- Terre Haute North at Columbus North, 8:00 p.m.
-
Swimming:
- Columbus North at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
-
Wrestling:
- Batesville at Jennings County, 6:30 p.m.
Catch all the scores and recaps tomorrow on our local sports tab at 1010wcsi.com/local-sports. Good luck to all teams in action tonight!