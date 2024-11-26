Local Sports 

Tonight’s High School Sports Lineup- 11/26

Kevin Kelley
Here’s what’s on deck for tonight in high school sports:
  • Boys Basketball:
    • Columbus North at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.
    • Brown County at Hauser, 7:30 p.m.
    • Southwestern (Shelby) at Edinburgh, 7:30 p.m.
    • Trinity Lutheran at South Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
  • Girls Basketball:
    • Phalen Academy at Columbus Christian, 6:00 p.m.
    • Brownstown Central at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
    • Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
    • Terre Haute North at Columbus North, 8:00 p.m.
  • Swimming:
    • Columbus North at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
  • Wrestling:
    • Batesville at Jennings County, 6:30 p.m.
Catch all the scores and recaps tomorrow on our local sports tab at 1010wcsi.com/local-sports. Good luck to all teams in action tonight!