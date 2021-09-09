Thursday, September 9th

Boys Tennis

East Central 4 Columbus East 1

Edinburgh 3 Hauser 2

Girls Golf

Columbus North 166 Martinsville 180

Girls Soccer

Columbus North 9 Southport 0

Middle School Football

Batchelor 32 Northside 20 (7th)

Northside 39 Batchelor 16 (8th)

Jackson Creek 34 Central 6 (7th)

Central 36 Jackson Creek 0 (8th)

Seymour football at Floyd Central on Friday night has been canceled due to Covid-19 issues.

Wednesday Senior Men’s League at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Dave Childs 35 Low Net: Dick Bozell 28

Pre-sale tickets are available for the boys soccer match between Columbus North and Carmel at Carmel on Friday. Go to columbusnorthathletics.org for details. Jayvee at 6:00 PM and Varsity at 7:30 PM.

Columbus North football travels to Roncalli on Friday at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $6 and will be sold at the gate using cash or check. Fans may park at St. Jude Catholic School off McFarland Road and should use the West entry gate to the stadium. North frosh play at Roncalli Saturday and $5 tickets will be available at the gate. Game time is 10:00 AM.

Columbus East boys soccer is at Fishers on Saturday, and you may purchase tickets online only. See the link at Pete Huse twitter.

The Indiana Boys High School Tennis Tourney draw will be September 27th. The latest boys tennis rankings have Carmel first and Columbus North second.