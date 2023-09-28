Thursday, September 28th

Teri Moren has been selected as 2023 Seymour Oktoberfest Parade Grand Marshal.

Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional

Columbus East 5 Edinburgh 0

Thursday, 9/28: Hauser vs. Greesnburg and Columbus East vs. #2 Columbus North at 4:30 PM

Final: Friday at 4:30 PM

Volleyball

Hauser lost to Greensburg 22-25, 22-25, & 13-25 (Varsity)

Hauser JV lost to Greensburg 7-25 & 20-25

Hauser at Rushville Thursday, 9/28

Co-Ed Soccer

Henryville 10 Hauser 1

Hauser seniors and foreign exchange students were honored. The last Hauser Soccer home game of the year is Thursday, 9/28, versus Central Christian Academy. Former players and coaches are urged to attend. They’ll be recognized at halftime. Game time is 5:30 PM.

Girls Soccer

The match with Batesville was postponed Tuesday due to weather. Columbus North and Batesville played the contest on Wednesday, 9/27, at the BCSC Soccer Complex.

Columbus North 1 Batesville 0 (Varsity) The lone goal was scored by Rachel Merritt in the 7th minute.

Columbus North 3 Batesville 0 (JV)

Other Thursday, 9/28, Sports

Columbus North at Columbus East Volleyball: Freshman and JV matches at 5:30 PM with Varsity to follow. Columbus North all-sports passes will not be valid at East. Tickets are $6 and it is cash only for admission at CEHS.

Hauser at Greensburg Cross Country Invitational

Columbus East Boys Soccer at Franklin Central

Columbus East Girls Soccer home to Seymour

The inaugural Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Elementary Cross Country season is complete. The season ended over the weekend with the BCSC Elementary Cross Country Championship Invitational.

It was ribbon-cutting time at 7:00 PM Wednesday, 9/27, at Hole #1 of the Donner Disc Golf Course for the grand opening ceremony of the fully completed public disc golf course at Donner Park.

Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is offering Winter Skating and Hockey Classes. If you register by Saturday, October 14th, you can save $8 per session. Stop by Hamilton Center for more information.

College Men’s Soccer