Thursday, September 15th

The 44th Annual Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Award presentation was held Wednesday afternoon at Donner Center. Receiving their awards were the four winners: Carrie Utterback, Donner Swimming; Sandy Freshour and Bob Arthur, Columbus North Gymnastics; and Harry Crider, IU and Columbus East Football.

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 9 Jennings County 0 (Varsity)

Boys Tennis

Greensburg 4 Columbus East 1 (Varsity)

Columbus North 3 Bloomington South 2 (Varsity)

Columbus North 12 Bloomington South 0 (JV)

Boys Soccer

Columbus North 1 Perry Meridian 1 (JV)

Tickets to Friday’s football game at Bishop Chatard with Columbus North are available at a link found at columbusnorthathletics.org. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate.

Middle School Football