Local Sports 

Thursday, September 15th

Kevin Kelley

The 44th Annual Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Award presentation was held Wednesday afternoon at Donner Center.  Receiving their awards were the four winners: Carrie Utterback, Donner Swimming; Sandy Freshour and Bob Arthur, Columbus North Gymnastics; and Harry Crider, IU and Columbus East Football.

Girls Soccer

  • Columbus East  9  Jennings County  0  (Varsity)

Boys Tennis

  • Greensburg  4  Columbus East  1  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  3  Bloomington South  2  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  12  Bloomington South  0  (JV)

Boys Soccer

  • Columbus North  1  Perry Meridian  1  (JV)

Tickets to Friday’s football game at Bishop Chatard with Columbus North are available at a link found at columbusnorthathletics.org.  Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate.

Middle School Football

  • Central  34  Northside  0  (7th)
  • Central  22  Northside  16  (8th)