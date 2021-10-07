Thursday, October 7th

Bloomington North and Columbus North in Bloomington South Boys Tennis Regional Championship, rained out. They’ll try again Thursday at 5:30 PM.

Columbus North’s Matthew Liu has been named to the individual Academic All-State boys tennis team by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. North has also been named as one of those receiving this team recognition.

New Albany Boys Soccer Sectional

Columbus East 1 New Albany 0

Columbus North 3 Floyd Central 0

North vs. East Saturday at 2:00 PM

Center Grove Girls Soccer Sectional

Center Grove vs. Columbus North at 5:00 PM Thursday

Columbus East vs. Whiteland at 7:15 PM Thursday

Greenwood Christian Academy Boys Soccer Sectional

Southwestern (Shelby) 4 Hauser 0

Tickets to the Friday Columbus East at Jeffersonville football game may be purchased online or at the gate. Info at Pete Huse Twitter.

Any fifth through eighth grader in Columbus is invited to participate in the first ever Columbus East Rapsodo Hitting League. The youngsters can compete against other local youth in competitions such as home run derby, exit velocity challenges and hard-hit ball percentage. Leader boards will be posted on social media. Every participant will receive instruction and drills from the East coaching staff, as well as having access to personal Rapsodo hitting reports. The cost is $25. dates are 10-26, 11-1, 11-9, 11-15, and 12-1. Fifth and sixth graders report at 3:30 PM and 7th and 8th graders at 4:30 PM. Information: Contact Coach Jon Gartz.