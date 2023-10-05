Thursday, October 5th

#2 Columbus North won its Boys Regional Tennis Championship 5-0 over Austin. The Bull Dogs will head to Center Grove for Semi-State play on Saturday, 10/7. The Canines defeated the #12 Trojans 3-2 during the regular season.

Hauser’s Kameron Blair and Jentzen Bechtel lost to an East Central duo in State Individual Doubles 1-6, 6-4, & 1-6.

Columbus North Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinals

Roncalli 3 Franklin 2

Columbus North 2 Franklin 1

Roncalli and Columbus North will square off for the sectional title at 2:00 PM Saturday at the BCSC Complex.

Indy Lutheran Boys Soccer Sectional

Indy Lutheran 6 Hauser 0

Whiteland Girls Soccer Sectional

Whiteland 1 Columbus North 0

Roncalli 3 Franklin 1

Thursday, 10/5 games: Columbus East vs. Franklin Central at 6:00 PM and Whiteland vs. Roncalli at 8:00 PM

Hauser High School graduate and longtime Delta H.S. Tennis Coach Tim Cleland has just completed his 34th year at the helm of D.H.S. Boys Tennis and his 29th as Girls Coach is upcoming. The Indiana High School Tennis Hall of Famer’s boys team won its 31st consecutive Sectional a week ago. Wednesday, 10/4, Delta lost in a Regional Final to Noblesville, but the Delta #1 doubles team did advance.

Former Columbus East moundsman Peyton Gray, who pitched for the Independent League American Association Milwaukee Milkmen this past season, has been added to the roster of the Mexican League’s Algodoneros de Guasave team.

Thursday, 10/5, Sports Schedule

Franklin Community at Columbus North- Volleyball

Roncalli at Columbus East- Volleyball

IU-Columbus Men’s & Women’s Soccer home to Brescia at 4:30 PM for the women and 7:00 for the men.

IHSAA Football Tourney Draw is Sunday, 10/8, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.