Thursday, October 28th

Columbus East girls basketball scrimmaged Jennings County at the Orange Pit Wednesday evening. The format: four 15-minute quarters with a running clock. East won the first three periods 25-15, 24-14, and 13-10. The fourth stanza wound up an 11-11 tie. Overall, East outscored the Panthers 73-50. The O’s were missing several players due to tourney success in cross country and volleyball. Koryn Greiwe led the Olympians with 23 points.

Columbus North girls basketball scrimmages Lawrence Central Thursday night at 6:00 PM at Memorial Gymnasium. Hauser scrimmages Madison Shawe at Hauser on Friday at 7:30 PM.

Hauser’s Koby Johnson has elected to further his education and baseball career at Indiana Tech.

Will Holiday has been selected as the 2021 Top Team Player for Columbus North boys soccer by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.

15 Columbus East girls soccer players have been named Academic All-State by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association

Gabi Schuetz

Kathleen Soedel

Grace Wiltsey

Sydney Berkemeier

Allison Craig

Elizabeth Deckard

Norah Dwenger

Sophia Leach

Anna Limatta

Maggie Matthews

Heidi Murphy

Emma Patterson

Hallie Randall

Isabella Saldivar

Alexis Spurgeon

Dwenger was named first team All-District and Schuetz was named to the second team.

On Friday, November 5th, at 1:00 PM, students at White Creek Lutheran School will participate in a Walk-A-Thon Fundraiser. All donations will directly benefit the students at the school. If you would like to donate, you may contact any White Creek student, call the school office at 812-342-6832, or go to the school website and click the events tab.