Local Sports 

Thursday, October 20th

Kevin Kelley

The annual Hauser Alumni Basketball Game will be held on Saturday, November 12th.  Black and White tipoff is set for 4:00 PM.  The alumni game will begin at approximately 6:00 PM.  Early signees include Kevin Raisor (2005), Steve Bense (1996), and Jake Miller (2005).

Columbus North senior Kaitlyn Ayers announces her Senior Project: It will be a Columbus North Cheer Clinic for first through sixth graders.  It will be held Saturday at Richards Elementary School Gymnasium from 10:00 AM – Noon.  To get involved, call Kaitlyn at 812-371-0743.

Former Olympian Julian Greenwell and his teammates at Wright State University are playing a weekend intra-squad baseball “World Series”.

The first commitment to IUPUC Volleyball is Class of 2023 Abigail Watson of Brown County High School.