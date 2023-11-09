Thursday, November 9th

There will be no admission charge to the annual Columbus North Blue-White Boys Basketball Scrimmage on Saturday, 11/11, at 7:00 PM at Memorial Gymnasium.

Hauser Girls Basketball hosts Milan Thursday, 11/9, at the JetPort. Milan is 0-3 and HHS is 0-2. Over the last 20 years, Hauser has a 19-2 edge in the series. Prognosticator John Harrell picks the Jets by a 42-33 count.

IU Columbus Athletic Director Zach McClellan’s nephew, Maximus McClellan, has signed with South Carolina for baseball.

Culled from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files:

On November 7, 1954, Columbus High School cager Bob Risk sank the first shot at brand new Memorial Gymnasium. Actually, the first shot taken was by Jim Wilbur, but he missed!

On November 7, 1962, CHS junior Steve Hollenbeck was named to the Associated Press Underclassman All-State Football Team.

On November 8, 1965, five Columbus High School football players were named to the All-South Central Conference Team: Mike Phipps, Tom Jackson, Jerry Ackerman, Mike Hill, and Ron Lynn.

On November 8, 1974, named All-SCC were Canine gridders Dan Pinsonneault, Rick Grimes, Eddie Hawes, Larry Kleihenz, and Kirk French.

On November 8, 2002, Columbus North Boys won their first State Title in cross country.

On Tuesday, 11/7, Western Michigan defeated Central Michigan 38-28 despite the fact that former Bull Dog Mitchell Collier caught 2 touchdown passes covering 10 and 3 yards for his Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Columbus East Girls Wrestling team defeated Jeffersonville 42-30 and Jennings County 27-21. Is this the first-ever East girls wrestling match? We think so. If not, please let us know.