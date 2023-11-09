Thursday, November 9th
There will be no admission charge to the annual Columbus North Blue-White Boys Basketball Scrimmage on Saturday, 11/11, at 7:00 PM at Memorial Gymnasium.
Hauser Girls Basketball hosts Milan Thursday, 11/9, at the JetPort. Milan is 0-3 and HHS is 0-2. Over the last 20 years, Hauser has a 19-2 edge in the series. Prognosticator John Harrell picks the Jets by a 42-33 count.
IU Columbus Athletic Director Zach McClellan’s nephew, Maximus McClellan, has signed with South Carolina for baseball.
Culled from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files:
- On November 7, 1954, Columbus High School cager Bob Risk sank the first shot at brand new Memorial Gymnasium. Actually, the first shot taken was by Jim Wilbur, but he missed!
- On November 7, 1962, CHS junior Steve Hollenbeck was named to the Associated Press Underclassman All-State Football Team.
- On November 8, 1965, five Columbus High School football players were named to the All-South Central Conference Team: Mike Phipps, Tom Jackson, Jerry Ackerman, Mike Hill, and Ron Lynn.
- On November 8, 1974, named All-SCC were Canine gridders Dan Pinsonneault, Rick Grimes, Eddie Hawes, Larry Kleihenz, and Kirk French.
- On November 8, 2002, Columbus North Boys won their first State Title in cross country.
On Tuesday, 11/7, Western Michigan defeated Central Michigan 38-28 despite the fact that former Bull Dog Mitchell Collier caught 2 touchdown passes covering 10 and 3 yards for his Central Michigan Chippewas.
The Columbus East Girls Wrestling team defeated Jeffersonville 42-30 and Jennings County 27-21. Is this the first-ever East girls wrestling match? We think so. If not, please let us know.