Thursday, November 3rd

Hauser girls outscored Scecina in a basketball scrimmage 58-27. Madelyn Poe led the Jets with 16 points.

Hauser’s Ben Finke has been named Mid-Hoosier Conference Cross Country Coach of the Year.

Time is running out for Hauser men and women to sign up for the Annual Alumni Basketball Games on Saturday, November 12th. Organizers are looking for former band members to join in the festivities. Ditto on former cheerleaders, Hauserettes, and former Hauser, Hope, Clifford, and Cross Cliff faculty and students. Midnight Express will also be on hand.

Football Sectional Championship at Andress Field: Center Grove vs. Columbus North, Friday at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $7.00, and will be available at the gate, cash only. Neither all-sports passes or BCSC badges will be valid for the game.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, with Hauser’s Sydney Schoen, will host the upcoming WAC Volleyball Tourney.