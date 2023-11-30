Thursday, November 30th

Thursday Local Sports Schedule

Columbus North at Seymour- Boys & Girls Swimming- 5:30 PM

Freshman girls basketball at Madison- Canceled

Columbus East at Shelbyville- Boys & Girls Swimming- 6:00 PM

Columbus East at Seymour- Boys & Girls Wrestling- 6:30 PM

Hauser at Indy Lutheran- Girls Basketball- 6:00 PM

Columbus East Boys Cross Country coach and assistant Track coach Ryan Burke has announced his resignation. He has coached CEHS boys cross country for 12 years and track for 11 seasons. He was a runner at Columbus North.

Gene White is a friend of many in the Columbus area. The Milan High School graduate was a member of the fabled 1954 Milan State Championship basketball team. Gene, who lives in Franklin, has been named an inductee of the 2024 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Class! He coached the Franklin College Girls Basketball team from 1987-1994 and 1999-2002.

BCSC Elementary Basketball League Scores

Boys

Rockcreek 28 Schmitt 5

CSA Lincoln 47 Parkside 23

Mt. Healthy 50 Taylorsville 25

Clifty Creek 23 CSA Fodrea 22

Richards 33 Smith 16

Southside- Bye

Girls

Rockcreek 38 Schmitt 14

CSA Lincoln 33 Parkside 8

Taylorsville 15 Mt. Healthy 6

CSA Fodrea 29 Clifty Creek 4

Richards 29 Smith 4

Southside- Bye

Former Local High School Basketballers Plying Their Trade on College Courts

Casey Bartholomew, Columbus East Class of 2021, has walked on at D-3 Concordia University of Texas. He is on the JV team, but was called on during a varsity contest.

A recent update from Indiana State has Columbus East freshman Saige Stahl with 4 points and 7 rebounds in 4 games.

Columbus North’s Ty Ferguson, a freshman at Wheaton (Illinois) College, has scored 10 points so far this season and he is a perfect 3-3 from the field.

Columbus North product Cooper Horn scored 13 points in 16 minutes recently in DePauw’s 87-81 win over Berea. Cooper was 3-3 from the field and 6-6 from the foul line.

Koryn Griewe of Columbus East scored 3 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in Indiana Wesleyan’s 120-56 win over Grace.

Blake Barker, the former Bull Dog and sophomore at Army, registered 8 points and 4 rebounds in a recent Army loss.

Two Columbus East freshmen are playing for Olivet Nazarene. Ben Sylva and Daniel Murphy’s team is ranked #15 in the latest NAIA poll. UPDATE: Olivet Nazarene University has moved up to #13 in this week’s NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll. The team’s only loss was administered by Indiana Wesleyan.

Keaton Lawson of Columbus East Basketball was named Hoosier Sporting Goods Player of the Game Tuesday, 11/28, on his birthday.

Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Curator Kim West was really busy in gathering November 29th “This Day in History” CHS and CNHS nuggets:

1962- Richard Eynon scored 26 in a Canine win over the Shelbyville Golden Bears.

1973- Former Bull Dog Terry Schmidt was named Ball State Football MVP.

1973- Bill Stearman Jr. mad his cage debut for The Citadel.

1983- Vince Freese, North senior forward, scored 16 in a win over defending State titlist Connersville.

1991- Bull Dog all-time great and Hall of Famer Butch Wade made his CNHS girls coaching debut with a win over Perry Meridian. Missy Wade scored 28 points and recorded 13 rebounds.

2004- Jennifer Gust committed to University of Evansville Swimming.

2009- Matt McKain made first team All-State Cross Country.

2009- Taylor Gohn won the Bluegrass Junior Golf Invitational in Lexington, KY.

2018- Trenton Kelly was named North Football MVP for a second straight year.