Thursday, November 17th
You may have heard about the next item, but I hadn’t: Columbus East Athletic Director Pete Huse is stepping down at the end of the school year. A big thank you for everything, Mr. Huse—in advance.
Girls Basketball
- Columbus East 67 East Central 54 (Varsity) Saige Stahl 22 and Allsion Craig 19
- East Central 38 Columbus East 27 (JV)
Eight Columbus North student-athletes participated in the first of three collegiate signing ceremonies Wednesday afternoon at the North cafeteria:
- Lily Barker, Division 1 Track and Cross Country at the University of Tennessee
- Clayton Guthrie, Division 1 Track and Cross Country at Indiana University
- William Russell, Division 1 Track and Cross Country at Xavier University
- Rylie Bozeman, Lacrosse at NAIA Marian University
- Liberty Jones, Lacrosse at Division 2 Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee
- Josie Lemmons, Softball at NAIA IU Southeast
- Madie Rutan, Softball at Division 1 Eastern Kentucky University
- Mallory Gilley, Soccer at NAIA IUPUC
The Columbus North girls basketball teams have added a couple lady coaches who need no introduction: former Bull Dog standouts Jocelyn Hamilton and Taylor Goodall.
Girls Basketball for the rest of the week
- Columbus East: At Mooresville Friday and home to Corydon Central Saturday
- Columbus North: Home to New Albany Friday
- Hauser: Home to Waldron Friday
- Columbus Christian: Home to Rockcreek Community Academy Friday and Home to Seven Oaks Classical School Saturday
Columbus North Boys Basketball scrimmages Greensburg on Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium at 6:00 PM.
Due to Center Grove playing football this Friday night, the Trojan “C” team girls basketball game with Columbus North at CNHS has been rescheduled for November 30th at 6:00 PM at North. The North JV and Varsity basketball games scheduled for this Friday at Memorial Gymnasium with NAHS will be played as scheduled. The “C” team will not be playing.
The Columbus Christian Boys Basketball game this Friday night at home with Covenant Christian has been canceled.
The Hoosier Gymnasium Boys and Girls All-Star Basketball Games have been scheduled for April 29, 2023. Mike Gillespie, former Columbus East Sports PA Announcer, will again be handling the All-Star Game public address chores.