Thursday, November 17th

You may have heard about the next item, but I hadn’t: Columbus East Athletic Director Pete Huse is stepping down at the end of the school year. A big thank you for everything, Mr. Huse—in advance.

Girls Basketball

Columbus East 67 East Central 54 (Varsity) Saige Stahl 22 and Allsion Craig 19

East Central 38 Columbus East 27 (JV)

Eight Columbus North student-athletes participated in the first of three collegiate signing ceremonies Wednesday afternoon at the North cafeteria:

Lily Barker, Division 1 Track and Cross Country at the University of Tennessee

Clayton Guthrie, Division 1 Track and Cross Country at Indiana University

William Russell, Division 1 Track and Cross Country at Xavier University

Rylie Bozeman, Lacrosse at NAIA Marian University

Liberty Jones, Lacrosse at Division 2 Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee

Josie Lemmons, Softball at NAIA IU Southeast

Madie Rutan, Softball at Division 1 Eastern Kentucky University

Mallory Gilley, Soccer at NAIA IUPUC

The Columbus North girls basketball teams have added a couple lady coaches who need no introduction: former Bull Dog standouts Jocelyn Hamilton and Taylor Goodall.

Girls Basketball for the rest of the week

Columbus East: At Mooresville Friday and home to Corydon Central Saturday

At Mooresville Friday and home to Corydon Central Saturday Columbus North: Home to New Albany Friday

Home to New Albany Friday Hauser: Home to Waldron Friday

Home to Waldron Friday Columbus Christian: Home to Rockcreek Community Academy Friday and Home to Seven Oaks Classical School Saturday

Columbus North Boys Basketball scrimmages Greensburg on Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium at 6:00 PM.

Due to Center Grove playing football this Friday night, the Trojan “C” team girls basketball game with Columbus North at CNHS has been rescheduled for November 30th at 6:00 PM at North. The North JV and Varsity basketball games scheduled for this Friday at Memorial Gymnasium with NAHS will be played as scheduled. The “C” team will not be playing.

The Columbus Christian Boys Basketball game this Friday night at home with Covenant Christian has been canceled.

The Hoosier Gymnasium Boys and Girls All-Star Basketball Games have been scheduled for April 29, 2023. Mike Gillespie, former Columbus East Sports PA Announcer, will again be handling the All-Star Game public address chores.