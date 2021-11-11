Thursday, November 11th
Columbus North’s Ali Patberg scored six points and handed out ten assists as IU women defeated Butler 86-63 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Brent Findley is the new boys and girls swimming and diving coach at Columbus North, replacing Logan Schaefer, who left for a club opportunity in Ohio. Findley is a Franklin Community High School and Wabash College graduate. He has been a head swim coach at Franklin and an assistant at Center Grove. Findley is in his seventh year as principal at CSA Lincoln, after three years as assistant principal at Northside Middle School.
Columbus North athletes on All-Conference Indiana fall sports teams
- Football: Luke Hammons, Keegan Castetter, Neal Likens, Dawson Adams, Savion Miles, Connor Essick, Bryce Abner, and Jaxson Scruggs Honorable Mention: Cooper Horn, Kokkao Yee, Tyler Blythe, Will Davis, Dyllan Redmon, and Bryant Trinkle
- Boys Soccer: Anthony Johnson, Aiden Whitley, Nathan White, Will Holliday Honorable Mention: Trent Liggett and Jesse Williams
- Girls Soccer: Jenna Lang, Nitya Chenanda, Emily Ellis, K.J. Ely, Lauren Barker, and Mallory Gilley
- Volleyball: Reagan Kane Honorable Mention: Grace Chapman and Sarah Bennett
- Boys Tennis: Nathan Lin, Matthew Liu, Amrit Kar, and Hank Lin