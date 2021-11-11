Thursday, November 11th

Columbus North’s Ali Patberg scored six points and handed out ten assists as IU women defeated Butler 86-63 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Brent Findley is the new boys and girls swimming and diving coach at Columbus North, replacing Logan Schaefer, who left for a club opportunity in Ohio. Findley is a Franklin Community High School and Wabash College graduate. He has been a head swim coach at Franklin and an assistant at Center Grove. Findley is in his seventh year as principal at CSA Lincoln, after three years as assistant principal at Northside Middle School.

Columbus North athletes on All-Conference Indiana fall sports teams