Thursday, November 10th
College Signings
Hauser
- Hannah Taylor, Softball, Eastern Illinois University
Columbus East
- Kenzie Foster, Softball, Syracuse University
- Gabby Dean, Volleyball, University of Illinois
Gabby Dean of Columbus East was named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association 4A All-District Team.
Girls Basketball on Thursday
- Columbus East at Bloomington South
- Hauser at Milan
Conference Indiana Fall Sports All-Conference Team Honorees from Columbus North
Football
- Tyler Blythe
- Will Davis
- Cooper Horn
- Zac Horn
- Savion Miles
- Kok Kao Yee
Volleyball
- Emily Stair
- Logan Branstetter
- Karen Dutro- Honorable Mention
Boys Tennis
- Hank Lin
- Amrit Kar
- Anvay Atram
- Parth Shah
Girls Golf
- Ava Bunker
- Erin Hopkins
- Lindsay Hartwell
- Ritisha Rashmil
Boys Cross Country
- Clayton Guthrie
- William Russell
- Mateo Mendez
- Neal White
- Kellen Hottell
- Draven Martinez
Girls Cross Country
- Julia Kessler
- Lily Baker
- Brianna Newell
- Julie Klaus
- Ellen White
- Sydney Morlock
- Jessica Meza
- Ainsley Sherlock
- Sierra Newell
Boys Soccer
- Christian Cardoso
- Flynn Keele
- Nathan Imlay
- Anthony Johnson
- Obed Oliva
- Eduardo Cordova
Girls Soccer
- Mallory Gilley
- Lauren Barker
- Charlotte Loheide
- Riley Schumm
- Paige Mora- Honorable Mention