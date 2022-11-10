Local Sports 

Thursday, November 10th

Kevin Kelley

College Signings

Hauser

  • Hannah Taylor, Softball, Eastern Illinois University

Columbus East

  • Kenzie Foster, Softball, Syracuse University
  • Gabby Dean, Volleyball, University of Illinois

Gabby Dean of Columbus East was named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association 4A All-District Team.

Girls Basketball on Thursday

  • Columbus East at Bloomington South
  • Hauser at Milan

Conference Indiana Fall Sports All-Conference Team Honorees from Columbus North

Football

  • Tyler Blythe
  • Will Davis
  • Cooper Horn
  • Zac Horn
  • Savion Miles
  • Kok Kao Yee

Volleyball

  • Emily Stair
  • Logan Branstetter
  • Karen Dutro- Honorable Mention

Boys Tennis

  • Hank Lin
  • Amrit Kar
  • Anvay Atram
  • Parth Shah

Girls Golf

  • Ava Bunker
  • Erin Hopkins
  • Lindsay Hartwell
  • Ritisha Rashmil

Boys Cross Country

  • Clayton Guthrie
  • William Russell
  • Mateo Mendez
  • Neal White
  • Kellen Hottell
  • Draven Martinez

Girls Cross Country

  • Julia Kessler
  • Lily Baker
  • Brianna Newell
  • Julie Klaus
  • Ellen White
  • Sydney Morlock
  • Jessica Meza
  • Ainsley Sherlock
  • Sierra Newell

Boys Soccer

  • Christian Cardoso
  • Flynn Keele
  • Nathan Imlay
  • Anthony Johnson
  • Obed Oliva
  • Eduardo Cordova

Girls Soccer

  • Mallory Gilley
  • Lauren Barker
  • Charlotte Loheide
  • Riley Schumm
  • Paige Mora- Honorable Mention

 