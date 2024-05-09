Local Sports 

Thursday, May 9th

Kevin Kelley

Jenna Guse, three sport athlete at Columbus East, has won the Judson S. Erne Award at CEHS for girls this school year.  The award honors a multi-sport athlete who excelled in academics and citizenship.  The male winner at East was Nate Anderson, who played football and wrestled.

College Baseball

  • Alabama State  12  South Alabama  2

Columbus North’s Kyler McIntosh led ASU with a homer, 3 RBI, 2 RS, and a HBP.

Tuesday (5/7) Results

The track meet between Columbus North and Franklin Community was storm shortened.  There were no team scores.  However, a number of events were completed.  Bull Dog winners:

  • Girls 4X800 Relay: Lauther, Eaton, & Peeples
  • Girls 4X100 Relay: Johnson, Ryan, Miller, & Chambers
  • Boys 4X800 Relay: White, Polyak, Gangadhara, & Glyn-Jones
  • Boys 100 Hurdles: Milne
  • Boys 1600 Meters: Tong
  • Boys 400 Meters: Arau-Ortiz
  • Boys Discus & Shot Put: Schiefer
  • Girls 1600 Meters: Eaton
  • Girls High Jump & Long Jump: Johnson

Wednesday (5/8) Results

Baseball

  • Columbus North  3  Bloomington South  2  (Varsity)

CN hits: Hensley 3, McLean 2 (HR), One for Kintner, Perry, Newman, and Schrader; Runs: Hensley, McLean, and Perry; RBI: Kintner, McLean, & Schrader.  Osbourne was the winning pitcher.  He threw 6 innings, fanning 7.  Fry pitched the 7th inning and earned the save.

  • Bloomington South  3  Columbus North  2  (JV)

Girls Tennis

  • Oldenburg Academy  3  Hauser  2

Thursday (5/9) Events

Columbus North

  • Boys Golf at Bloomington North- 4:00 PM
  • JV Baseball home to Columbus East- 5:00 PM
  • JV Baseball White at Guerin Catholic- Canceled
  • Varsity & JV Softball home to Bloomington South- 6 & 7 PM

Columbus East

  • Girls Tennis- Hoosier Hills Conference
  • JV Girls Golf with Jennings County & Edinburgh at Edinburgh- 4:30 PM
  • Unified Track with Bedford North Lawrence & Seymour at BNL- 5:30 PM
  • Varsity Softball at Avon- 6:00 PM
  • Baseball- Hoosier Hills Conference

Hauser

  • Girls Tennis at Southwestern Shelby- 4:30 PM
  • Boys Golf with Franklin & Martinsville at Franklin- 4:30 PM
  • Baseball home to South Decatur- 5:00 PM
  • Softball home to South Decatur- 5:00 PM