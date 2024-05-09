Thursday, May 9th

Jenna Guse, three sport athlete at Columbus East, has won the Judson S. Erne Award at CEHS for girls this school year. The award honors a multi-sport athlete who excelled in academics and citizenship. The male winner at East was Nate Anderson, who played football and wrestled.

College Baseball

Alabama State 12 South Alabama 2

Columbus North’s Kyler McIntosh led ASU with a homer, 3 RBI, 2 RS, and a HBP.

Tuesday (5/7) Results

The track meet between Columbus North and Franklin Community was storm shortened. There were no team scores. However, a number of events were completed. Bull Dog winners:

Girls 4X800 Relay: Lauther, Eaton, & Peeples

Girls 4X100 Relay: Johnson, Ryan, Miller, & Chambers

Boys 4X800 Relay: White, Polyak, Gangadhara, & Glyn-Jones

Boys 100 Hurdles: Milne

Boys 1600 Meters: Tong

Boys 400 Meters: Arau-Ortiz

Boys Discus & Shot Put: Schiefer

Girls 1600 Meters: Eaton

Girls High Jump & Long Jump: Johnson

Wednesday (5/8) Results

Baseball

Columbus North 3 Bloomington South 2 (Varsity)

CN hits: Hensley 3, McLean 2 (HR), One for Kintner, Perry, Newman, and Schrader; Runs: Hensley, McLean, and Perry; RBI: Kintner, McLean, & Schrader. Osbourne was the winning pitcher. He threw 6 innings, fanning 7. Fry pitched the 7th inning and earned the save.

Bloomington South 3 Columbus North 2 (JV)

Girls Tennis

Oldenburg Academy 3 Hauser 2

Thursday (5/9) Events

Columbus North

Boys Golf at Bloomington North- 4:00 PM

JV Baseball home to Columbus East- 5:00 PM

JV Baseball White at Guerin Catholic- Canceled

Varsity & JV Softball home to Bloomington South- 6 & 7 PM

Columbus East

Girls Tennis- Hoosier Hills Conference

JV Girls Golf with Jennings County & Edinburgh at Edinburgh- 4:30 PM

Unified Track with Bedford North Lawrence & Seymour at BNL- 5:30 PM

Varsity Softball at Avon- 6:00 PM

Baseball- Hoosier Hills Conference

Hauser