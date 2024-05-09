Thursday, May 9th
Jenna Guse, three sport athlete at Columbus East, has won the Judson S. Erne Award at CEHS for girls this school year. The award honors a multi-sport athlete who excelled in academics and citizenship. The male winner at East was Nate Anderson, who played football and wrestled.
College Baseball
- Alabama State 12 South Alabama 2
Columbus North’s Kyler McIntosh led ASU with a homer, 3 RBI, 2 RS, and a HBP.
Tuesday (5/7) Results
The track meet between Columbus North and Franklin Community was storm shortened. There were no team scores. However, a number of events were completed. Bull Dog winners:
- Girls 4X800 Relay: Lauther, Eaton, & Peeples
- Girls 4X100 Relay: Johnson, Ryan, Miller, & Chambers
- Boys 4X800 Relay: White, Polyak, Gangadhara, & Glyn-Jones
- Boys 100 Hurdles: Milne
- Boys 1600 Meters: Tong
- Boys 400 Meters: Arau-Ortiz
- Boys Discus & Shot Put: Schiefer
- Girls 1600 Meters: Eaton
- Girls High Jump & Long Jump: Johnson
Wednesday (5/8) Results
Baseball
- Columbus North 3 Bloomington South 2 (Varsity)
CN hits: Hensley 3, McLean 2 (HR), One for Kintner, Perry, Newman, and Schrader; Runs: Hensley, McLean, and Perry; RBI: Kintner, McLean, & Schrader. Osbourne was the winning pitcher. He threw 6 innings, fanning 7. Fry pitched the 7th inning and earned the save.
- Bloomington South 3 Columbus North 2 (JV)
Girls Tennis
- Oldenburg Academy 3 Hauser 2
Thursday (5/9) Events
Columbus North
- Boys Golf at Bloomington North- 4:00 PM
- JV Baseball home to Columbus East- 5:00 PM
- JV Baseball White at Guerin Catholic- Canceled
- Varsity & JV Softball home to Bloomington South- 6 & 7 PM
Columbus East
- Girls Tennis- Hoosier Hills Conference
- JV Girls Golf with Jennings County & Edinburgh at Edinburgh- 4:30 PM
- Unified Track with Bedford North Lawrence & Seymour at BNL- 5:30 PM
- Varsity Softball at Avon- 6:00 PM
- Baseball- Hoosier Hills Conference
Hauser
- Girls Tennis at Southwestern Shelby- 4:30 PM
- Boys Golf with Franklin & Martinsville at Franklin- 4:30 PM
- Baseball home to South Decatur- 5:00 PM
- Softball home to South Decatur- 5:00 PM