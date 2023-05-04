Thursday, May 4th

Cooper Horn of Columbus North has committed to DePauw University for basketball. His coach will be former Bull Dog Rusty Loyd.

Columbus East’s Chase Zapfe will attend Franklin College and play baseball. He signed his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon.

The annual Football College Showcase was held in Columbus Wednesday afternoon at Columbus East and Columbus North gridirons. Current freshman through junior players from both schools performed in front of Division 1, 2, and 3, NAIA, and JUCO college coaches.

Girls Tennis

Columbus East 3 East Central 2

Baseball

Roncalli 13 Columbus East 0 *No hitter for Roncalli*

Carmel 14 Columbus North JV White 4

Among Thursday’s schedule highlights: Columbus North will host Greenwood in Softball and Baseball. Youth Softball and Baseball players wearing their team jerseys will be admitted free.