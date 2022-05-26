Thursday, May 26th

Bloomington South Girls Tennis Regional

Columbus North advances to the Jasper Semi-State with a 5-0 win over Bloomington North

Bloomington South Baseball Sectional

East Central 5 Columbus North 4

Columbus East plays Bloomington North on Friday at 7:30 PM

Championship game is Monday at 6:00 PM

Hauser doesn’t play at the Jac-Cen-Del Baseball Sectional until Monday at 12:30 PM vs. Rising Sun. At 10:00 AM on Monday, Jac-Cen-Del plays Trinity Lutheran, and the winner will play the Hauser-Rising Sun winner for the championship later on Monday.

Bloomington North Softball Sectional

Columbus North vs. Bloomington North at 6:00 PM Thursday

Columbus East vs. Shelbyville at 7:30 PM Thursday

Championship game will be Friday at 7:00 PM

Rising Sun Softball Sectional

Hauser vs. Rising Sun at 6:00 PM Thursday for the championship

Legendary Columbus North track and cross country coach Rick Weinheimer, who retired a few years ago, will return this coming season as assistant Columbus North boys cross country coach. Rick will work under new head boys CC coach Andrew Keefaber, who was the assistant under Danny Fisher. Fisher will not return to the Columbus North ranks. Rick Sluder, head North boys and girls track coach, will remain as head girls gross country coach. Leslie Weaver is his assistant.

The Columbus North track and field teams have 21 Academic All-State recipients as presented by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.

Boys Golf

Hauser 191 Indian Creek 191 Indian Creek wins by virtue of the fifth man score.

“The Chief”, the annual memorial golf tourney honoring the late Columbus Fire Chief Jim Miller, was held at Otter Creek on Wednesday. The winning team was Ron, Andy, Chris, and Mike Robbins.

The Andy Critzer Memorial Golf Scholarship for 2022 goes to Columbus East’s Harley Gant. Gant will attend Purdue in the fall, but does not intend to play golf.

Longtime Bloomington and IU sportscaster Joe Smith says the upcoming season, beginning with football, will be his final one (his 40th) as far as Hoosiers broadcasts are concerned. Joe has handled pregame, halftime, and post game showsfor IU football and men’s basketball since 1983. Incidentally, play-by-play announcer Don Fischer will be marking his 50th year as Indiana sports voice.

Coach Harvey Scruggs is holding a Zoom meeting on “Recruiting 101” on Thursday at 8:00 PM. Harvey will impart lots of information regarding the college athletic recruitment scene, and answer questions. Details may be found on Scruggs Facebook page.