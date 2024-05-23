Thursday, May 23rd
Columbus North Girls Tennis Regional Championship
- Columbus North 5 Southwestern (Hanover) 0
Columbus North advances to Center Grove Semi-State on Saturday (5/25) vs. Franklin Community at Noon.
Shelbyville Baseball Sectional
- Franklin Community 5 Columbus North 3
- Franklin 5-5-0-5 Columbus North 3-6-2-7
Bull Dog hitting: James RS, Emmitt H, Kintner H (double), Schrader H (double) & RBI, Perry 2 H (one a double) and a RS, Hensley RBI, and McLean RS, home run and double.
Hensley pitched 5 innings and Rayburn 2.
Franklin scored all 5 of its runs in the 5th inning.
The Shelbyville Baseball Sectional continues on Friday (5/24) with Columbus East meeting Shelbyville in the second game of the night at 8:00 PM. Franklin plays East Central in thew opener on Friday at 6:00 PM. East Central defeated Whiteland 9-7 in Wednesday’s second contest.
The Sectional Final game is Monday, 5/27, at Noon.
South Ripley Baseball Sectional
- Hauser 7 South Ripley 6
Jets advance to play Milan at 10:00 AM on Monday, 5/27. The championship game will be at 6:00 PM Monday, 5/27.
Columbus East Softball Sectional
- Whiteland vs. East Central for the championship at 6:30 PM Thursday, 5/23.
Milan Softball Sectional
- Brownstown Central 12 South Ripley 0
- Hauser 2 Milan 1
Championship on Thursday, 5/23:
Hauser vs. Brownstown Central at 6:30 PM
WNBA
- Seattle Storm 85 Indiana Fever 83
Caitlin Clark had 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.
NBA
Thursday, 5/23
- Pacers at Celtics- Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals- 8:00 PM
- Boston leads series 1-0
This week’s PGA event is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas. Tyler Duncan, the Columbus native, tees off at 8:11 AM Eastern time.