Thursday, May 23rd

Columbus North Girls Tennis Regional Championship

Columbus North 5 Southwestern (Hanover) 0

Columbus North advances to Center Grove Semi-State on Saturday (5/25) vs. Franklin Community at Noon.

Shelbyville Baseball Sectional

Franklin Community 5 Columbus North 3

Franklin 5-5-0-5 Columbus North 3-6-2-7

Bull Dog hitting: James RS, Emmitt H, Kintner H (double), Schrader H (double) & RBI, Perry 2 H (one a double) and a RS, Hensley RBI, and McLean RS, home run and double.

Hensley pitched 5 innings and Rayburn 2.

Franklin scored all 5 of its runs in the 5th inning.

The Shelbyville Baseball Sectional continues on Friday (5/24) with Columbus East meeting Shelbyville in the second game of the night at 8:00 PM. Franklin plays East Central in thew opener on Friday at 6:00 PM. East Central defeated Whiteland 9-7 in Wednesday’s second contest.

The Sectional Final game is Monday, 5/27, at Noon.

South Ripley Baseball Sectional

Hauser 7 South Ripley 6

Jets advance to play Milan at 10:00 AM on Monday, 5/27. The championship game will be at 6:00 PM Monday, 5/27.

Columbus East Softball Sectional

Whiteland vs. East Central for the championship at 6:30 PM Thursday, 5/23.

Milan Softball Sectional

Brownstown Central 12 South Ripley 0

Hauser 2 Milan 1

Championship on Thursday, 5/23:

Hauser vs. Brownstown Central at 6:30 PM

WNBA

Seattle Storm 85 Indiana Fever 83

Caitlin Clark had 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

NBA

Thursday, 5/23

Pacers at Celtics- Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals- 8:00 PM

Boston leads series 1-0

This week’s PGA event is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas. Tyler Duncan, the Columbus native, tees off at 8:11 AM Eastern time.