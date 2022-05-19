Thursday, May 19th

Tyler Duncan is not entered in the PGA Championship which starts Thursday.

Former Bull Dog Imani Guy says she will play pro basketball in Australia.

Columbus North will host a Boys Track Sectional beginning at 5:30 PM Thursday. Among the other schools participating will be Columbus East, Hauser, Center Grove, and Franklin Community.

The Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional opening match, Columbus East vs. Columbus North, was rained out Wednesday afternoon. It has been rescheduled for Thursday at 4:00 PM.

Events on Wednesday that were called off include Columbus North softball, JV and Varsity, home to Silver Creek; Bloomington North JV baseball vs. Columbus East; Columbus East boys golf at Jeffersonville; and Hauser softball vs. East Central.

More IUPUC Baseball Commits

Jackson Kurrasch, Class of 2022, Mooresville High School

Joel Deakins, Heritage High School in Monroeville and Ivy Tech Community College Northeast

Former Bull Dog Evan Dodd has been added to the coaching staff at UNC Asheville Women’s Basketball. Dodd has been an assistant women’s coach at the University of Indianapolis the past 4 years.

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt