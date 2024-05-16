Thursday, May 16th

Franklin Community Girls Track Sectional (5/14)

Top Finishers

Columbus North

(Top 3 finishers automatically qualify for Shelbyville Regional on May 21)

Emerson Chambers, 2nd, 100M Hurdles

Carys Glyn-Jones, 2nd, 800M & 1600M

Macy Eaton, 3rd, 3200M

Avery Johnson, Hannah Perry, Lillian Ryan, & Emerson Chambers- 2nd, 4X800 Relay

Tristan Works, Emma Lowther, Maggie Russell, & Macy Eaton, 3rd, 4X100 Relay

Columbus East

Gabby Meier, 6th, Long Jump

Gabby Meier, Claire Behnke, Carsyn Schelhuser, & Sophie Glick, 6th, 4X100 Relay

Sophie Glick, Gabby Meier, Carsyn Schelhuser, & Jenna Guse, 5th, 4X400 Relay

Hauser

Addison Dailey, Katherine Price, Abigayle Trotter, & Kennedy Konradi, 8th, 4X400 Relay

The Jets finished 9th out of 12 teams

The Columbus North Boys Sectional Track Meet will be Thursday (5/16) at Andress Field with field events beginning at 5:45 PM and running events at 6:00 PM.

Columbus North and Avon Softball on Wednesday (5/15) canceled.

Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional Round One

Columbus North 5 Columbus East 0

CN winners: Wilson, Umemura, Sun, Bergman-Bodart, & Conner-Cloteaux

Round 2 will be Thursday (5/16) with Columbus North facing Edinburgh and Greensburg meeting Hauser with both matches starting at 4:30 PM. The championship match will be Friday (5/17) starting at 4:30 PM.

Softball

East Central 11 Hauser 1 (5 Innings)

The Jets had 5 hits, 2 by Asher with an RBI, one each for McDaniel, Hartwell, and Robinson. McDaniel scored the Jets lone run, and her hit was a double.

Baseball

Columbus East 9 Bloomington North 7

CE 9-12-4 BHSN 7-7-1

For Columbus East, Tindell had 3 hits, 2 RS, 2 RBI, and a triple; Jones and Warren had 2 hits, one of Warren’s blows was a double. Watkins and Rotert handled the pitching chores.

In USA Youth-Hoops Men’s opening pool play action, the 2027 Red Team won 49-38. Columbus North’s Brennan Hester had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann whacked a two-run homer Tuesday night (5/14) for the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The Columbus East Football Quarterback Club is sponsoring a blanket fundraiser. Orders are due by May 31st. Details may be found at columbuseastathletics.org.

Columbus North Sports Information Director Jason Perry notes that the Columbus North Bull Dog Baseball team is now 17-4 on the season and 3-0 versus top 10 teams.

Thursday (516) Sports Schedule

Hauser

Boys Golf at Southwestern Shelby- 4:30 PM

Boys Track Sectional at Columbus North- 5:45 PM

Softball at Columbus North- 6:00 PM

Girls Tennis Sectional at Columbus North vs. Greensburg- 4:30 PM

Columbus North

Boys Tennis Sectional vs. Edinburgh- 4:30 PM

Boys Track Sectional at Columbus North- 5:45 PM

Girls Softball home to Hauser- 6:00 PM

JV (White) Baseball home to Edgewood- 6:00 PM

Columbus East