Local Sports 

Thursday, May 12th

Kevin Kelley

Baseball

  • Columbus North  3  Bloomington South  2-  BHSS was 4-0 in Conference Indiana coming into the game with a chance to clinch the CI title.  THe Bull Dogs are now 3-0 in the conference.  Columbus North entertains Bloomington North at Southside Elementary Thursday to finish a game called earlier due to darkness.  The game will begin in the top of the 8th inning tied 1-1, with no one on base and one out for the Cougars.  First pitch at 6:00 PM.
  • Bloomington South  5  Columbus North  3  (JV)
  • Jennings County  12  Columbus East  9-  Round 2 of Hoosier Hills Conference Tourney
  • Columbus East  10  Whiteland  7  (Frosh)

Softball

  • Jeffersonville  12  Columbus East  2
  • Columbus North  13  Greensburg  0

Girls Tennis

  • Jeffersonville  4  Columbus East  1
  • Columbus North plays Terre Haute North Thursday, and a win would give the Bull Dogs a 5-0 Conference Indiana record and the league title.


Boys Golf

  • Columbus North  149  Shelbyville  186  New Palestine White  188  New Palestine  203

Aleck Lopez of Hauser, competing in the long jump at the Mid-Hoosier Conference Track Meet, had a conference-winning and school record-breaking leap of 21 feet, 9 inches.  Incidentally, the record he surpassed was set by Tim Sproessig of Columbus at the 1976 Sectional.

Tyler Duncan teed off a little after 9:00 AM Thursday in the Byron Nelson at McKinney, Texas.

Wednesday Senior Men’s League at Greenbelt

  • Low Gross:  Mike Carter and John Henderson  37
  • Low Net:  Mike Sullivan, Bob Welker, Tony Sichting, & Steve Chinn  31

Columbus Boys Lacrosse Team will hold its first ever alumni game at Noon on Saturday at the BCSC Complex.  30 alums have signed up thus far.