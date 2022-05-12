Thursday, May 12th

Baseball

Columbus North 3 Bloomington South 2- BHSS was 4-0 in Conference Indiana coming into the game with a chance to clinch the CI title. THe Bull Dogs are now 3-0 in the conference. Columbus North entertains Bloomington North at Southside Elementary Thursday to finish a game called earlier due to darkness. The game will begin in the top of the 8th inning tied 1-1, with no one on base and one out for the Cougars. First pitch at 6:00 PM.

Bloomington South 5 Columbus North 3 (JV)

Jennings County 12 Columbus East 9- Round 2 of Hoosier Hills Conference Tourney

Columbus East 10 Whiteland 7 (Frosh)

Softball

Jeffersonville 12 Columbus East 2

Columbus North 13 Greensburg 0

Girls Tennis

Jeffersonville 4 Columbus East 1

Columbus North plays Terre Haute North Thursday, and a win would give the Bull Dogs a 5-0 Conference Indiana record and the league title.



Boys Golf

Columbus North 149 Shelbyville 186 New Palestine White 188 New Palestine 203

Aleck Lopez of Hauser, competing in the long jump at the Mid-Hoosier Conference Track Meet, had a conference-winning and school record-breaking leap of 21 feet, 9 inches. Incidentally, the record he surpassed was set by Tim Sproessig of Columbus at the 1976 Sectional.

Tyler Duncan teed off a little after 9:00 AM Thursday in the Byron Nelson at McKinney, Texas.

Wednesday Senior Men’s League at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Mike Carter and John Henderson 37

Low Net: Mike Sullivan, Bob Welker, Tony Sichting, & Steve Chinn 31

Columbus Boys Lacrosse Team will hold its first ever alumni game at Noon on Saturday at the BCSC Complex. 30 alums have signed up thus far.