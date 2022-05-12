Thursday, May 12th
Baseball
- Columbus North 3 Bloomington South 2- BHSS was 4-0 in Conference Indiana coming into the game with a chance to clinch the CI title. THe Bull Dogs are now 3-0 in the conference. Columbus North entertains Bloomington North at Southside Elementary Thursday to finish a game called earlier due to darkness. The game will begin in the top of the 8th inning tied 1-1, with no one on base and one out for the Cougars. First pitch at 6:00 PM.
- Bloomington South 5 Columbus North 3 (JV)
- Jennings County 12 Columbus East 9- Round 2 of Hoosier Hills Conference Tourney
- Columbus East 10 Whiteland 7 (Frosh)
Softball
- Jeffersonville 12 Columbus East 2
- Columbus North 13 Greensburg 0
Girls Tennis
- Jeffersonville 4 Columbus East 1
- Columbus North plays Terre Haute North Thursday, and a win would give the Bull Dogs a 5-0 Conference Indiana record and the league title.
Boys Golf
- Columbus North 149 Shelbyville 186 New Palestine White 188 New Palestine 203
Aleck Lopez of Hauser, competing in the long jump at the Mid-Hoosier Conference Track Meet, had a conference-winning and school record-breaking leap of 21 feet, 9 inches. Incidentally, the record he surpassed was set by Tim Sproessig of Columbus at the 1976 Sectional.
Tyler Duncan teed off a little after 9:00 AM Thursday in the Byron Nelson at McKinney, Texas.
Wednesday Senior Men’s League at Greenbelt
- Low Gross: Mike Carter and John Henderson 37
- Low Net: Mike Sullivan, Bob Welker, Tony Sichting, & Steve Chinn 31
Columbus Boys Lacrosse Team will hold its first ever alumni game at Noon on Saturday at the BCSC Complex. 30 alums have signed up thus far.