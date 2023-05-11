Local Sports 

Thursday, May 11th

Kevin Kelley

Baseball

  • Jennings County  3  Columbus East  2   (HHC Tourney)
  • Bloomington South  6  Columbus North  5  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  9  Bloomington South  5  (JV)

Softball

  • Hauser  16  Edinburgh  2
  • Jeffersonville  12  Columbus East  1  (5 Innings)

Girls Tennis

  • New Albany  5  Columbus East  0  (HHC Tourney)

Columbus North Tennis player Kathryn Wilson remains unbeaten at Number One Singles so far this season.

Girls Track Rankings:  Columbus North 12th

Interested in running Cross Country at Central Middle School?  There will be a callout meeting Thursday at 3:30 PM in the Central cafeteria for 6th and 7th graders and their parents.