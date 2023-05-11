Thursday, May 11th
Baseball
- Jennings County 3 Columbus East 2 (HHC Tourney)
- Bloomington South 6 Columbus North 5 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 9 Bloomington South 5 (JV)
Softball
- Hauser 16 Edinburgh 2
- Jeffersonville 12 Columbus East 1 (5 Innings)
Girls Tennis
- New Albany 5 Columbus East 0 (HHC Tourney)
Columbus North Tennis player Kathryn Wilson remains unbeaten at Number One Singles so far this season.
Girls Track Rankings: Columbus North 12th
Interested in running Cross Country at Central Middle School? There will be a callout meeting Thursday at 3:30 PM in the Central cafeteria for 6th and 7th graders and their parents.