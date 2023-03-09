Thursday, March 9th

Legendary Hall of Fame Martinsville High School football coach Bill Siderwicz has passed away at 87. He coached the Artesians from 1970 – 1999. Oh my…the battles his teams had with the Bull Dogs!

General public tickets are now available for the Seymour Boys Basketball Regional. Evansville Reitz and Jennings County play at 4:00 PM, and Columbus North and Bloomington North collide at 7:00 PM on Saturday. Doors open at 3:00 PM. The link for tickets may be found at columbusnorthathletics.org. However, tickets can not be purchased at columbusnorthathletics.org. Also, all tickets must be purchased digitally.

Chase Zapfe of Columbus East has elected to continue his academic and baseball careers at Franklin College. A signing day will be held after Spring Break.

Columbus East senior Allison Craig has been named to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State Girls Basketball Team.

The Olney Central (Illinois) college basketball team was returning from a trip to Myrtle Beach when the team bus was involved in an accident. Everybody, including Olney Central pitcher and former Columbus East hurler Kaden Wise is OK. Thanks to quick reaction by the bus driver, serious injuries were avoided. The driver swerved the bus into the opposite lane to avoid an oncoming vehicle headed the wrong way. The car driver also escaped serious injury. And, again, all the players are fine.

Seen on Facebook: Nine years ago on Wednesday, March 8th, 2014, Columbus Christian School celebrated the winning of the National Association of Christian Athletes Division V Girls Basketball National Championship.

Cooper Horn of Columbus North has been named to the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association Regional All-Star Team. He is eligible to play in the annual HBCA All-Star Classic on April 16th at North Daviess High School.

The Big 10 Conference has announced sportsmanship award winners for each men’s basketball team. Former Columbus East cager Matt Frost was the winner from Purdue. The senior walk-on was with the team all season long despite an injury that kept him off the court for the entire campaign.

Tuesday afternoon, Mill Race Center hosted a book “launch”. Columbus mountaineering author Walter “Wally” Glover introduced his fourth and final (he says) book, “Walking Amid Spanish Lights”, recounting Glover’s month-long 500 mile trek across Spain. He also touched on his battle with Parkinson’s Disease. A full house was on hand. Nice going, Mr. Glover!

The Hauser High School Track & Field Team will kick off its season on Saturday with the Pike Individual Championship Indoor Meet, which will be held at the UIndy ARC Facility at 10:00 AM.