Thursday, March 7th

Columbus North Girls Basketball End of Season Awards

Martha Kalb Award: Emma Beaver

FT%: Kaylie Harmon

Karen McCaa Award: Kaitlin White

Most Improved Award: Paige Terry

Bull Dog Award: Olivia Johnson

MVP: Kaylie Harmon

Academic All-State: Kaitlin White- First Team; Olivia Johnson- Honorable Mention

Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Ass’n. All-State: Kaylie Harmon- 2nd Team; Miley McClellan- 3rd Team

The varsity Bull Dogs had an 11-13 season, 4-1 in Conference Indiana. The JV went 15-4, 4-0.

All-Conference Indiana

Boys Basketball: Caleb Ferguson- 1st Team; Garrett Long & Nate Enneking- Honorable Mention

Girls Basketball: Kaylie Harmon, Miley McClellan, Hadassah Hurt, & Avery Johnson- All 1st Team

Swimming: 200 Free Relay, Katie Frazier, Mridula Muthukumarn, Ainsley Sherlock, & Georgia Abdullah

Wrestling: Asher Ratliff and Justice Thornton

Gymnastics: Reese Euler- Vault, Bars, Beam, & All-Around

Student athletes from Columbus East greeted St. Peters students Tuesday morning, helping to celebrate Lutheran Schools Week.

Columbus East opens its baseball season with three straight home games, and the O’s are chomping at the bit to show off their newly-renovated home. Improvements include new field turf, new dugouts, new field lighting (last year), new spectator seating, new press box, new audio system, locker rooms, and concession stand.

Sam’s long-time broadcast partner, Jonathan Titus, also a consummate classroom teacher at Jennings County High School, has been named the Jennings County H.S. Teacher of the Week! Congratulations!

Columbus Christian School boys and girls basketball teams are played opening games Wednesday, 3/6, in the annual National Association of Christian Athletes Tourney in Dayton, TN. The girls played Tennessee Christian Prep and the boys met Cincinnati Landmark Christian.

Columbus North Bull Dog Track athletes have already been in action for a short indoor season. A week ago, they were at IU, competing in the Bloomington North Invitational. No team scores were kept. The Bull Dogs were at the Whiteland Invitational at UIndy on Friday. That was their second Hoosier State Relays indoor qualifying meet. The Canine thinlyclads were back in Bloomington Wednesday, 3/6, to compete in the second Bloomington North Hoosier State Relays Qualifier.

Columbus North has its last collegiate signing ceremony of the school year on April 10th at 5:30 PM.

Columbus North junior Hadassah Hurt has announced her commitment to play basketball and continue her academic career at IU Columbus.

Reminder: The Bull Dog Alumni Ass’n. Par 3 Scrambles Golf Tourney is set for May 24th at the local Par Three Course on Fairlawn Drive. Shotgun start at 10:00 AM and 1:30 PM, registration at 9:00 AM and Noon or online, $50 per person, luncjh, teams of 2 or 4. Information: 812-350-1206.

Reminder: Columbus East cheerleader tryouts will be held March 28th and 30th with final tryouts April 1st. Registration forms are online.

Reminder: St. Bartholomew Catholic School presents the Irish 5K Cross Country Challenge on Sunday, March 24th. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Male 5K race is at 3:00 PM; female race is at 3:30 PM. $20 registration fee. Proceeds will go to benefit Champions Together or Special Olympics of Indiana. Register the day of the race, cash or check.

Reminder: Otter Creek and Harrison Lake will co-host the Battle for Bartholomew County on May 4th and 5th. It will be a two-person event with gross and net divisions. There will also be a pro-am division. The event is open to all players statewide. 18 holes will be played May 4th at Otter Creek and May 5th at at Harrison Lake, best ball stroke play. Pros may sign up with an amateur, gross division only. $100 per player, cart and range not included.

Reminder: The Columbus East football team is sponsoring a Golf Scramble at Timbergate, Friday, May 31st. Shotgun start at 10:00 AM. Information: Tony Harvey at 812-592-0433.

Reminder: Girls ages 5-18 Slow Pitch sign-ups have already been held. I would imagine there is still room for those interested if you call 812-344-4603. Games and practices will be at Dunn Stadium on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 2nd – August 8th. 3 leagues: 5-8, 9-12, & 13-18.

The date of the annual Andy Critzer Memorial Golf Tournament at Otter Creek has been changed to June 21st.

The annual girls and boys basketball All-Area All-Star games will be played at Columbus Christian School Gymnasium on Saturday, March 23rd, with the girls game opening the festivities at 4:30 PM.

Tyler Duncan tees off at 11:30 AM Thursday, 3/7, at the Puerto Rico Open.

Big 10 Men’s Hoops

Indiana 70 Minnesota 58

IU was led by Ware with 26 points & 11 rebounds; Mgbako 15, and Galloway 13 with 11 assists.