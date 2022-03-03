Thursday, March 3rd

Southwestern Shelby Boys Basketball Sectional

Hauser 56 Morristown 45

Oldenburg Academy 56 Southwestern Shelby 46

Hauser will play Oldenburg Academy in Friday’s second game.

The Columbus Christian boys basketball team lost in the opening game in the National Association of Christian Athletes Tourney in Dayton, TN, 39-36. The locals play at 1:00 PM Thursday, Columbus time, versus the Bradley Knights of Tennessee.

Columbus East Girls Basketball Banquet MVP: Saige Stahl

15 seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors. One of the 15 seniors is Columbus East’s Koryn Greiwe. All-State teams were also named. East’s Saige Stahl was named to the Junior Large School All-State team; Leah Bachman of East and Kylah Lawson of North were named to the Junior and Senior Honorable Mention lists.

Former East wrestler Dawson Combest of UIndy is an All-Great Lakes Valley Conference first team selection at 157 pounds, and he’s headed to the NCAA DII National Championships in St. Louis for the third time.

Signup for Youth Baseball of Bartholomew County continues through March 6th at YBBCBaseball.org.

Columbus North football player Jaxson Scruggs has been named 2022 NAACP Outstanding Athlete of the Year by the Columbus/Bartholomew County NAACP Branch.