Thursday, March 31st

Baseball

Columbus East 7 Center Grove 7 (6 Innings- Called Darkness)

Columbus North 6 Saline, Michigan 0

Shelbyville 12 Hauser 1

Hauser JV baseball at Indy Lutheran Thursday canceled.

Columbus East soccer player Branson Young signed his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play soccer and continue his academic pursuits at Delta State University in Mississippi.

Columbus East softball travels to Bloomington North on Thursday.

IUPUC has added another individual to its athletic department. Harvey Scruggs of Columbus will serve as co-sports information director/marketing specialist.

Add two more commitments for IUPUC Baseball: Brothers who are currently playing at Ivy Tech Ft. Wayne- Conner and Alec Beatty. IUPUC baseball will practice this fall and play a schedule in the Spring of 2023; Cross Country will begin competitively in late August of this year.

Tammy Stowers, ex-Columbus North softball, will be IUPUC softball head coach.

Wright State baseball scored 49 runs in a series sweep at Northern Kentucky University. Columbus East’s Julian Greenwell went .667 at the plate in the series with a .765 on-base percentage, 8 RBI, and 6 runs scored. On the season he is hitting .351 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, and 20 RBI. He is conference leader in triples, on-base percentage, and hit-by-pitches.

Hauser’s Sydney Schoen has committed to University of Texas/Rio Grande Valley for a fifth year of college. She played the last four seasons at Eastern Kentucky University. Last season she led her team in digs and ranked second in the ASUN Conference.

Donner Swim Club will be conducting new swimmer evaluations for those interested in beginning competitive swimming in the Spring and Summer seasons. Evaluations will be conducted on a drop-in basis Monday, April 4th, and Thursday, April 7th, from 6:00 – 7:00 PM at the Columbus North Natatorium. Ages 5-18 are welcome if they are comfortable in the water and are familiar with the basic freestyle stroke. Swim lessons for ages two and over will be offered in June. Information: www.donnerswimclub.org.

Columbus East Lady O’s basketball invites all incoming freshmen who are interested to an informational meeting Thursday, March 31st, at 6:30 PM in the girls locker room at East.