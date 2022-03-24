Thursday, March 24th

Girls Track and Field Rankings

Carmel 1st

Columbus North 5th

Boys Track and Field Rankings

Plainfield 1st

Columbus North 5th

Columbus East girls basketball incoming freshman meeting: Thursday, March 31st, 6:30 PM at the East girls basketball locker room.

Columbus North football call-out meeting: Wednesday, April 6th, 7:00 PM, Columbus North cafeteria for all incoming football players grades 9 – 12.

Columbus North informational meeting for incoming 9th grade girls basketball players and parents on Tuesday, March 29th, at 6:30 PM, at the North cafeteria. Enter Door #1.

At the annual Indiana Basketball Men’s Hall of Fame Banquet Wednesday night in Indianapolis, the last single-class championship team, Bloomington North, was honored on its Silver Anniversary. The coach: former Bull Dog Tom McKinney.

Columbus East softball coach Rusty Brummett says that due to multiple flooding incidents in the gymnasium at East, all statistical records for Olympian softball have been destroyed. He asks that anyone with East softball data contact the athletic office,