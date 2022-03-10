Thursday, March 10th

The Conference Indiana Gymnastics Coach of the Year is Kaitlyn Rediker of Columbus North.

Former Columbus North softball player Sierra Norman hit three 2-run homers for Marian University as her team defeated Trinity International 6-0 at Kissimmee, FL.

Hauser High School senior Gabby Johns is a member of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.



Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State Honorable Mention

Columbus East: Kaitlyn Carothers, Harley Gant, Koryn Greiwe, and Albany Speer

Columbus North: Carson Dibble, Sam King, Reagan Ables, Andrea Justis, and Lucy Norman



First Team All-Conference Basketball from Columbus North for Conference Indiana

Boys: Sam King and Cooper Horn

Girls: Andrea Justis, Lauren Barker, and Kylah Lawson

HPW Wrestling comes to the Bartholomew County 4-h Fairgrounds on Saturday with “March Mayhem”. Doors open at 7:00 PM and bell time is 7:30 PM.