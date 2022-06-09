Thursday, June 9th

website maker The Providence IHSAA Boys Golf Regional is Thursday at Champions Pointe in Henryville with Columbus East and Columbus North among the entrants. Tee off was 8:00 AM. The top three teams advance to the State Championship, plus the five low individuals, excluding those who advance with a team.

Columbus East face Cathedral in the Mooresville Baseball Semi-State on Saturday about 3:15 – 3:30 PM. Tickets are $10 at the gate. The game will be broadcast on 10-10 WCSI and 98.1 FM. Cathedral won its 15th regional over the weekend and has outscored the opposition 55-20 in its last 4 tourney games. Meanwhile, Columbus East has advanced in large part due to shutdown pitching. Have you heard of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object?

The Indiana High School Sports “Player of the Year” Awards have been announced by The Indianapolis Star. Columbus North’s Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff is the Runner of the Year, and Emily Moore of North is the Gymnast of the Year.

The first round of the RBC Canadian Open is Thursday in Toronto. Columbus North’s Tyler Duncan is among the entrants. A Tyler Tidbit: Duncan is 9th in “fairways hit” on the PGA Tour.

The Eldora Million at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Ohio was postponed Wednesday by rain. It will be held on Thursday with preliminary action. Drivers will meet at 10:00 AM, with hot laps and prelims to follow. About 125 cars are on hand, according to reports. The main event is the one-million-dollars-plus feature.

Columbus East’s Josh Luedeke has committed to IUPUC for baseball.

Signup for the Columbus Parks and Recreation Fall Youth Soccer League continues for boys and girls ages 4 to high school seniors. Register by Friday and save $10.

Otter Creek will hold Junior Golf Camps June 13-15 and June 22-24 with two more camps in July. The camps are for players five through twelve years old. More information may be obtained by calling 812-579-5227.

Wednesday Senior Men’s League at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Steve Gobert, Kendall Wildey, and Frank Emerson 39

Low Net: Carl White 30

Reminder: The Columbus North Booster Club is hosting its annual Gridiron Golf Outing on Friday at Otter Creek. Go to Columbus North Gridiron Club.org on Facebook for details.