Thursday, June 29th

Former PGA standout Tom Kite, who now heads a golf course design firm, was at Otter Creek Wednesday for a public announcement regarding the upcoming course redesign and renovation. He wryly noted that he and his associates would not “mess up” the iconic Robert Trent Jones layout. Kite’s wife has a cousin living in Columbus, by the way.

Owner Bob Haddad spoke of his “grand vision” of a “cradle to grave” golfing facility.

Two former Columbus North Bull Dog athletes are the winners of this year’s Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Awards: The late Karen McCaa and local chiropractor Dr. Nathan Frasier.

Two rounds down and one to go at the Circle K Junior Golf Championship hosted by Otter Creek. Davis Gochenouer of Dayton, Ohio, leads by two strokes at 138 after rounds of 69 and 69. Tied for second place, two strokes behind at 140 are Bradley Chill Jr. of Columbia Station, Ohio, and Brady Catalano of Upper Arlington, Ohio.

Willie Davis of Columbus North is in 48th place at 161, thanks to rounds of 79 and 82.

On the girls side, Xinyun Chu of China and Champaign, Illinois, with a 71-70-141, leads by two strokes over Yu Bai of Saratoga, CA (70-73-143)

Columbus North’s Ava Bunker is tied for 8th with 75-76-151, ten strokes back.

Thursday (6/29) at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair, the grandstand attraction is Southern Indiana Dirt Drag Racing starting at 7:00 PM.

Brennan Laird has been named an assistant baseball coach at IUPUC. He went to high school at Olmstead Falls, Ohio, and collegiately, he is an Earlham College graduate.

Former Bull Dog Austin Bode has been named a Big 10 Distinguished Scholar.

Tony Stewart’s father, Nelson, was fast qualifier at the TQ Midget Racing program on Tuesday at the 4-H Fair. Nelson also captured the Legend Car Feature.

At the Phillips 66 National Swim Championships in Indy, Columbus native Michael Brinegar finished 9th in the 1500M Freestyle.